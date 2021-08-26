Grab a bite at these food trucks in Clarksville!

REVOLT/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Sometimes you just want to grab a quick bite for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and then get going. But these days, you can even find the best quality food in street food formats, not only in a high-class restaurant. Top-quality foods are now more accessible and easier to get, one of them is through food trucks. Here are some of the best food trucks that you can try while you're in Clarksville.

1. Fatboy Tacos

Fatboy Tacos is one of the best places to find tacos and other variations of Mexican foods in Clarksville. Ever since they opened the food truck in 2018, they have been a local favorite. The richly marinated beef grilled to order, the combination of carefully curated herbs and spices bring the best out of Fatboy's signature taco. Other than their signature taco al pastor, you can also try burritos, quesadillas, carne asada fries, and various drinks.

You can find Fatboy Tacos food truck on 131 Tiny Town Road, Clarksville from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM.

2. Mikeys Munchies

Mikeys Munchies is the one-stop food truck that provides you with a variety of menus that you can try. From homemade sausages, kinds of pasta, barbecue items, and more, Mikeys Munchies is a full-service food truck that specializes in any kind of food. With a price as low as $5, they serve fresh seafood with different methods of cooking however you like, chicken taco which is one of the favorites, and fried jerk chicken strips.

You can visit Mikeys Munchies on 404 Sliver Drive, Clarksville, or call them at +1 931-648-0633 for your catering needs.

