Watch your favorite sports team from these sports bars in Murfreesboro! picture

NASHVILLE, TN - Sports season is back! With the majority of professional sports leagues are about to be back in one or two months and many places have accepted visitors in-person again, this is the best time for you and your friends to plan and watch your favorite sports in your favorite sports bars. Many stadiums are going to be reopened for the 2021 season, but if you can't attend, watching in a sports bar provides the same atmosphere and vibe with a glass of beer and snacks. Here are some of the best sports bars in Murfreesboro.

1. Sam's Sports Grill

Ever since Sam's Sports Grill opened their doors in 2000, Sam's have been acknowledged by the locals as one of the best sports bars in the area. Nashville Scene magazine awarded them as "best sports grill" for 14 years, a testament to how good Sam's is. Sam's are known for their freshness, as the patties for their burgers, sauces, soups, and dressings are all handmade daily. This is also a good place to watch any sports games as they have more than 40 HD TVs mounted to the wall in strategic places.

There are different promos each day that you can try. Visit Sam's Sports Grill at 1720 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro.

2. Jonathan's Grille

Jonathan's Grille is established in 1999 and since then they have provided an upscale sports grill experience in Nashville and around. More than 55 TVs so that anywhere you sit in Jonathan's you won't miss any sports moments. Jonathan's also provides a comfortable dining restaurant for family and friends who just want to sit back and relax. Jonathan's has an outdoor area and patio if you're more comfortable in an outdoor setting.

Try the special menus that are different from Monday to Sunday. Visit Jonathan's Grille at 2911 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro.

