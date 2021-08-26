Storyville Garden, a new theme park in Nashville will open in 2025

Chris Slupski/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - In just a few years, Nashville residents will welcome a new family theme park in the city, and it's going to be the first theme park to open in the Music City since Opryland USA closed in 1997. Mark your calendar to Spring 2025, and bring your family to the Springville Gardens.

Springville Gardens is an interactive theme park that focuses on storytelling to engage with the visitors through its adventures. The park is planned by

Elde and DeLisa Guerrier from Guerrier Development, a real estate and investment firm in Nashville. Storyville is created and designed with a purpose to re-ignite the desire to read books for all ages and learn more than what they've got in classrooms.

To enhance the visitors' experience, this theme park will have four specific areas based on the world's continent, Asia, Africa, Europe, and America.

In this more than 100 acres theme park, you can find a variety of rides like roller-coasters and entertainment facilities. The park will also have Storybook Retail, Dining, Entertainment Village, and three high-class hotels with different themes for each hotel.

The construction of Storyville Gardens is planned to begin in mid-2022, and finished in 2025, with the exact location is still yet to be announced but they expect to find the location before the end of 2021. Storyland Studios, a themed entertainment designer has been selected to design and bring Storyville's vision to life. Storyland Studios' members have experience with building and planning a high-quality theme park because most of them are from the Walt Disney Imagineering.

Learn more about the Storyville Gardens and prepare yourself to welcome this new theme park in Nashville by visiting their official website right here.

