Secure your Nashville Predators November and December home-game tickets!

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - The Nashville Predators have announced the sales of single home game tickets for the November and December games at Bridgestone Arena. The fans can purchase those tickets starting from Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10:00 a.m. CT exclusively on Ticketmaster.

The team previously make the single-game tickets for 2021-2022 exclusively available for the Season Ticket Citizens, and then a few weeks ago the general public can buy single-game tickets for October home games. Nashville Predators SVP of Ticket Sales, Premium Sales, & Youth Hockey Nat Harden said that the public can expect the remainder of single-game tickets to be on sale in a couple of weeks as they are excited to welcome back the fans at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators continue to encourage the fans to join the loyalty program that they called Loyal Legion and become a season ticket holder. They will have several benefits such as being the first to purchase single-game tickets for the 2021-2022 season including the NHL Stadium Series outdoor game at Nissan Stadium against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 26, 2022, and the first to preorder the NHL Stadium Series jerseys.

In November and December, there will be 10 home games scheduled. Three games have been set as the GOLD games, which includes the game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 24, against the Boston Bruins on Dec. 2, and against the 2021 Stanley Cup finalists Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 4. The GOLD games will provide extraordinary experiences for the fans in SMASHVILLE and the atmosphere in the Bridgestone Arena will be second to none.

Secure your Nashville Predators home-game tickets by visiting NashvillePredators.com/tickets.

