Best fitness spots at Nashville's The Gulch — part 1

NASHVILLE, TN — For some people, exercising and working out are the most effective ways to boost confidence and mood, not to mention that it makes us healthy and puts our body in good shape. Here are some of the fitness places at Nashville's The Gulch to keep your body moving!

Barry's Bootcamp (308 11th Ave. S, Nashville)

Started in 1998, Barry's is a world-famous gym studio. Instead of focusing on numbers and statistics, Barry's values honesty, fun, innovation, and bravery, as well as working together as a family to support each other to be the best version of themselves.

The place is unique to the city where it stands, with hand-painted murals by local artists and post-worthy moments around every corner. Their classes vary, including calorie burning, muscle workouts, and more. Barry's also has something called The Red Room — a week full of diverse classes, held every day in a room with a red light that will drive you to run faster and lift heavier.

Opening hours:

Mon - Thu: 5:00 a.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Fri 5:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Sat 7:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Sun 8:45 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Barre3 (501 12th Ave. S, Nashville)

"Strength, cardio, and mindfulness" is the mantra of Barre3. The studio offers a range of workouts with different purposes, such as building strength, increasing endurance, and more. The workout options focus on preparing your body from within. If you can't visit the studio, you can still access Barre3 workouts from your mobile device via the Barre3 app. You need to schedule a class before you can join a session.

CycleBar The Gulch (1004 Division St., Nashville)

CycleBar comes with a mission to make the riders feel alive, live in the moment, and feel good about themselves together as a community. The place offers many classes to suit your needs, passion and energy. One interesting thing about CycleBar is that the instructors are mostly women, so if you are a woman and often feel scared about going to a gym, you don't need to anymore.

Opening hours:

Mon: 6 am - 9:45 am | 4:15 pm - 7:30 pm

Tue & Thu: 6:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. | 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Wed: 7 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. | 4:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Fri: 6 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. | 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. | 5 pm - 5:45 p.m.

Sat: 8:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Sun: 9:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

