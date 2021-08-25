Great outfit stores for women at Nashville's The Gulch — part 1

NASHVILLE, TN — Choosing your outfit is one of many ways to boost your confidence and express yourself. To meet your clothing needs for various activities, here are some women's clothing stores worthy of being your next shopping destination in Nashville's The Gulch.

Blush Boutique (606 12th Ave. S, Nashville)

Blush Boutique was established in 2008 with a spirit for providing affordable fashion for tops, outerwear, bottoms, dress, jumpsuit, and sets. The boutique received an award in the "Best Local Women's Clothing Stores" category of the Nashville Scene's annual reader's poll for seven years in a row for its up-to-date and affordable collections.

The store wants its customers to be able to express themselves without any judgment and believes that diversity in fashion is essential to support it. Blush Boutique also offers giftable collections, such as oven mitt, apron and tea towels.

Opening hours:

Mon - Thu: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fri - Sat: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sun: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

https://blushboutiques.com/collections/all

e.Allen (312 11th Ave. S)

e.Allen offers a selection of smart casual clothes. If you are working in the office kind of woman, e.Allen will provide you with everything you need, from blouses, skirts, dresses, tees, denim, shoes and more. The store also has seasonal collections. Their fall collection features knitted sweaters, jumpers, a lot of long sleeves, as well as boots and hats, all in earthy tones to suit the season.

Opening hours:

Sun: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Mon - Sat: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

https://www.eallenboutique.com/

Finnleys (601 8th Ave. S)

Finnleys aims to bring confidence to their customer by offering a wide selection of clothes, so they may discover their style and be their most confident selves. Their collection varies — from tops, bottoms, dresses, basics, accessories, and gifts like mugs and tumblers. Finnleys' location at the Gulch has a unique and instagrammable feature: The Candy Hearts Mural. It's a popular destination for parties, such as bachelorette parties, engagement parties, or even a simple picture.

Opening hours:

Mon - Sat: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sun: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

https://finnleysonline.com/

