Enjoy nightlife at Nashville's The Gulch in these bars

NASHVILLE, TN — When the weekend comes, some Nashvillians love to stay and rest at home, while some others love to go out and have drinks with friends. Whether it's for a date or a quick hang-out, or even a me-time, here are some of the bars in The Gulch you should visit.

Gertie's Bar (507 12th Ave. S, Nashville)

Gertie's Bar serves inventive cocktails, rare and unusual wines. It has one of the best whiskey selections in the south, with over 600 bottles of them, earning it a spot on Travel + Leisure's list of the top whiskey bars in America and a mention from Thrillist as the best whiskey bar in Tennessee.

Opening hours:

Mon: Closed

Tue - Thu: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fri - Sat: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sun: Closed

Hops & Crafts (319 12th Ave. S, Nashville)

Hops & Crafts, which opened in 2013, offers 36 rotating taps of local and regional craft beer options, as well as an array of shared pub cuisine. Each beer is unique in terms of innovation, passion and flavor. The bar features regional craft beers such as pilsners, wheat beers, ambers, blondes, and other specialty varieties — it is also a dog-friendly place.

Opening hours:

Mon - Thu: 2 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Fri: 12 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Sat: 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Sun: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

L.A Jackson (401 11th Ave. S, Nashville)

If you are feeling a little bit fancy, L.A. Jackson is the place to visit. You can enjoy the incredible views of Downtown Nashville's skyline from the indoor or outdoor section of L.A. Jackson at the top floor of Thompson Nashville. The place is perfect for a quick weekend relief or a romantic evening date.

Opening hours:

Mon - Thu: 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Fri - Sat: 2 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Sun: 2 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.