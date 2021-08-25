Lebanon Special School District will be closed this week due to student absences

NASHVILLE, TN - Lebanon Special School District announced on Monday afternoon that the school will be closed for the remainder of the week until Friday, Aug. 27, as they announced via a press release on their website. This was done due to the increase of student absences as well as teachers and school staff. The school will evaluate the situation for this week, and come up with a solution for students to come back to class next week.

For four days, the LSSD will have no student engagement from home, which means that the school can't hold virtual learning sessions with students to replace in-person learning. This is due to a new state guideline that remote learning is not an option for school districts in the new school year. Other school-based activities like athletics, events, and SACC will also be canceled as well.

From Tuesday, Aug. 24 to Friday, Aug. 27, the LSSD will be using four inclement weather days. Simply put, the schools will provide relief during this period of time and take the necessary effort to optimize the students, teachers, and staff return to school. "Based on information gathered throughout the day today, the number of absences for teachers, staff, and students is projected to increase again tomorrow," the school said in its statement.

All schools in the district have planned for the students to return to classes on Monday, Aug. 30, with a mask mandate that will be reinstated for all school members.

To read the full statement from the Lebanon Special School District, you can click right here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.