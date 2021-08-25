About 'What Lifts You' Mural at The Gulch, Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville's "What Lifts You" is the largest mural in town and a famous photo spot since 2017. It was a project by Kelsey Montague, which can be viewed at the walls of 302 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, near The Gulch's Juice Bar and Biscuit Love.

According to the artist, the mural depicts her escapism and wishes. The murals have wings to represent Music City's spirituality blend harmoniously with the city's creativity. It also portrays guitars and music notes on its wings — inspired by her grandfather's art.

Montague hopes that her murals can create a lasting memory of an enjoyable experience for the viewers while also helping them to reflect on what lifts their spirits. The interactive canvas allows viewers to integrate themselves into the artwork, and in their picture, they become the highlight of the piece. The artist meant the mural to be incomplete without someone to give it life. Montague said he wanted to make anyone who taps into her work feel beautiful.

Montague also created a hashtag to make it more viral. She used #WhatLiftsYou to promote her work on social media. Incidentally, murals have become a popular thing in Nashville, and they are known to be one of the city's attractions for tourists, visitors, and art lovers alike.

There are various spot photos in town, but the mural is among the most famous since a renowned mural artist made it. The way Montague promoted her work may also help her gain popularity in her murals.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.