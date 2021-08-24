Tennessee Wildlife Federation is looking for the best wildlife photo in TWF Annual Photo Contest

Gwen Weustink/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Tennessee Wildlife Federation has opened submissions for its seventh annual wildlife and landscape photo contest. In this contest, photographers are encouraged to submit their best photos of Tennessee's natural resources. TWF will accept submissions until Aug. 31 on their website at tnwf.org/Photo.

The TWF Photo Contest is open to all amateur and professional photographers in Tennessee. The photos that participants can submit are ranging from animal behavior, wildlife in their natural habitat, natural resources, plant lives, and many more.

A panel of judges will select several photos to be the winners of this contest and there will be a variety of prizes that the winners will receive. Photos will be judged on originality, composition, technical excellence, overall impact, and artistic merit. There will be gift cards with different values for first, second, and third place, a Patagonia duffel bag, various TWF merchandise, and the 2022 wildlife calendar. The submitted photos will be used for the Federation's 2022 wildlife calendar and will be highlighted on their digital platforms.

You can submit your best photo now by no later than Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. CT. There will be open voting for the People's Choice winner where you will decide the winner. Voting will open on Sept. 8.

Tennessee Wildlife Federation is one of the oldest and largest independent non-profit organizations dedicated to conserving wildfires, waters, and the state's overall natural resources, they have been around. Since 1946, the TWF does this through stewardship, youth engagement, and conservation policy. You can learn more about Tennessee Wildlife Federation's goal and programs by visiting their official website right here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.