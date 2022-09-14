How to Stage Your Home to Boost a Sale

*This is sponsored content. If you click on any of the links in this article and end up purchasing any of our services, we (photoup.net) will get paid.

Rearranging furniture, removing things from a room, painting, and even upgrading and remodeling are all part of staging. Home staging is a great tool for selling a home quickly and for top dollar, and savvy sellers and agents are aware of this.

In this post, we’ll share our top 6 tips for staging a home before selling it. But first, let’s take a look at why home staging is important for selling your home.

Why Home Staging Is Vital for Selling Your Home

Home Staging unsplash.com

Staging a home is intended to wow potential buyers and encourage them to make the highest possible offer. The best staging makes the home's best characteristics stand out while attempting to disguise its drawbacks, allowing the buyer to picture themselves living in the home.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) 2021 Profile of Home Staging, 82% of buyers’ agents say staging makes it easier for buyers to visualize a property as their future home.

The same report shows some additional interesting facts about which rooms are the most important to stage, being:

46% of buyers found the living room to be most important to stage

And 43% thought the master bedroom

Followed by the kitchen in third place at 35%

6 Home Staging Tips to Boost a Sale

To help you make the most of your efforts and sell your home faster, here are our 6 top staging tips to create a home that will appeal to buyers.

1. A Clean Home Is Crucial

Clean Your Home unsplash.com

Cleaning is the first piece of advice we have for home staging. A spotless property conveys to prospective buyers that you have taken good care of it. The property should ideally be cleaned from floor to ceiling and everything in between.

Consider these basics:

Make sure your kitchen appliances are spotless and shiny

Likewise, make sure your bathrooms sparkle, from the corners of the bathtub to the sink drain

Don’t forget your floors and all surfaces, too

Declutter all rooms and remove personal items

Your goal should be to make everything look as new and depersonalized as possible. Remember that too many personal items can be off-putting to potential homebuyers if they don’t share your taste.

2. Declutter Every Room and Space

Declutter Every Room unsplash.com

There are primarily two problems with clutter. For one, it distracts buyers from seeing your home’s best features and being able to visualize themselves living in the property. Second, it makes the home seem smaller and more cramped.

To solve this, consider these ideas:

The items you don't use frequently should be boxed up and stored

Get rid of anything you no longer require, such as the old food in the cupboards and the children's outgrown clothing and toys

Give away anything you don't need or want

The more you can declutter storage and spaces, the better. It allows homebuyers to see the home’s full potential.

3. Depersonalize the Space

Depersonalize the Space unsplash.com

The following home staging tip is essential because buyers need to be able to envision themselves living in the home, so get rid of all the personal items like refrigerator art, souvenirs, and family photos.

Think about these tips:

Remove as much clothing as you can, even from closets, and keep them out of sight

Put away toys on the floor and pet supplies and organize them in storage boxes

Make sure the kitchen and bathroom counters are empty

Take out anything else that is highly personalized or serves as a reminder of the house's previous owners

4. Experiment With Furniture Placement

Experiment With Furniture Placement unsplash.com

Ensuring that all of the furniture is the appropriate size for the space is a crucial home staging tip. A room will appear smaller if the furniture is too large, whereas a room may appear empty if the furniture is too small.

Consider the following:

Experiment with placement — try out the sofa on an angle, move the bed and dining table, be creative

Arrange the furniture to make each room feel spacious, airy, and easy to navigate

Make all the beds, and add a nice throw blanket and decorative pillows to them. Also, do your best to remove wrinkles from the sheets

Consider renting furniture to replace your own, especially if they look worn out

Lastly, make sure the furniture is clean and without stains

Whatever redecorations you do, make sure the furniture looks tidy, fresh, and inviting.

5. Define Each Room

Define Each Room unsplash.com

Next, make sure each area in the house has a single, distinct purpose when staging a house for sale.

This may seem obvious, but each room should follow its natural purpose:

The living room should look relaxing and inviting with a sofa, coffee table, and a cozy rug

The dining room is for eating and should have a table and chairs, as well as natural lighting

Although, you could consider transforming an attic into a home office

Or, a finished basement could become a family room

Even a junk room can be transformed into a guest bedroom

Your goal should be to help potential buyers realize that every square inch of the house is useful space, even if they intend to utilize the room for something else. This includes corners, small alcoves, breakfast nooks, and other areas.

6. Don’t Forget the Finishing Touches

Add Finishing Touches unsplash.com

With a few finishing touches that will make the house appear warm and welcoming, you can rest assured that all of your efforts will have the best impact on prospective buyers.

Simple things like lighting a few candles, putting fresh flowers in vases around the home, and adding new, plush towels in the bathroom can go a long way to make your property feel more “homey” and inviting.

Often it’s the little things that make the biggest difference.

Bonus Tip: Virtual Staging Can Save You Both Time and Money

It’s easy to see why staging is such an important part of the home selling process. However, actual home staging takes time, lots of effort, and is often very costly.

In fact, traditional home staging can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $20,000 depending on the size of your home and the service provider you use. In contrast to regular home staging, virtual staging can reduce costs by 97% .

Virtual staging is a process where professional CAD designers add digital furniture and decor to an empty or outdated space. This technique saves you both time and money. There’s no need for remodeling, no paint, and no need to move heavy furniture around.

Before: Empty Room photoup.net

After: Virtual Staging by PhotoUp photoup.net

And the virtually staged photos create a fantastic online presence when selling your home and make it look like it’s taken straight from an interior magazine. Plus, it only takes 48 hours instead of days/weeks and costs $25 to $30 per image.

It’s simple — and much easier than moving furniture around and painting. Even better — your buyers will love the photos.

Also, from an agent perspective, virtually staged listings make your portfolio look more professional when meeting new prospective home sellers.

We hope this post gave you some great tips on how to stage your home to boost a sale. Take action and implement a few of these tips and you’ll have your home beautifully staged in no time.