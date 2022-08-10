Single Property Websites for Realtors

*This is sponsored content. If you click on any of the links in this article and end up purchasing any of our services, we (photoup.net) will get paid.

Inflation and increasing home loan rates made housing requests drop forcefully in June 2022, forcing home prices to decrease.

With a single property website that exhibits a listing's special features and gives an exclusive feel, Realtors have a greater possibility of showing the property to more people and selling it at a higher price. To give this statement more validity, 2021 statistics show that a single listing site can drive 55% more traffic to listings.

In other words, it's a powerful real estate marketing tool.

This article will present 3 excellent single property websites Realtors can use to market their listings, get more hot leads and sell more homes at premium rates. But first, let’s take a look at what a single property listing site is.

What Is a Single Property Listing Website?

Single Property Website photoup.net

A single property listing site is basically a landing page with a unique URL (which often includes the property’s address) that promotes a listing. It permits you to add a limitless number of images, home walk-through videos, 3D tours, floor plans, and other essential data about a property.

Realtors and agents can utilize single property sites as a powerful and effective marketing tool to showcase listings and draw in serious homebuyers that will pay top dollar for the property.

These single listing sites are excellent for promoting luxury properties or unique listings that may have special features that need exclusive marketing.

Moreover, they also help Realtors and agents to become more attractive for clients and limit the competition from the MLS.

A single property website generally includes the following features:

A straightforward lead capture form to gather home purchaser leads

Mortgage calculator and detailed property information

The Realtor's contact info and profile photo or logo

Google Maps integration and easy social media sharing

Downloadable property flyers and other documentation

CTA button to "Request Viewing"

Easy-to-use SEO features and a unique URL

An unlimited number of media such as images, floor plans, 3D tours, and more.

And that's only the tip of the iceberg.

So let’s dig in a bit deeper on each website builder and its pricing next.

3 Single Property Websites for Realtors

Here is our selection of 3 excellent single property website builders for Realtors.

1. PhotoUp Single Property Websites

PhotoUp Single Property Websites photoup.net

PhotoUp offers the most impressive and user-friendly property sites on the market. The organization has a long track record in the space of:

Real estate photo editing

Virtual staging

Video editing

Property flyers

Virtual assistants

And then some.

PhotoUp has developed a high-end-looking website platform that is super easy to use and tweak to your liking with the help of special functionality.

The website builder also accompanies powerful SEO elements to increase visibility online and rankings in search engines.

Overall, these sites are powerful, simple to use, and ideal for exhibiting top of the line, luxury, or historical listings.

The following are PhotoUp’s different website themes you can use to build your site.

PhotoUp Single Property Website Themes photoup.net

These themes/templates look modern and fresh and are easy to use. All you need to do is replace the images and property information with your own data, and you can have your site live in only 5 min!

Price: At signup, PhotoUp offers 10 free credits that you can use to build your first website for free. Besides, you'll also get a matching property flyer free of charge.

2. CribFlyer

CribFlyer offers well-designed sites with heaps of fascinating elements for clients to investigate while building a site.

The website platform is responsive and looks appealing. However, it seems to be best for brokers who need a large number of property sites built rapidly.

Even though their website builder is good for large agencies looking for a high volume of sites, it doesn’t pay as much attention to detail as some of the smaller, more niche services.

Price: A CribFlyer website starts at $7 per month, and the price then decreases somewhat as you add more sites. For instance, $25 per month for 5 property websites.

3. Single Property Sites

Single Property Sites photoup.net

Single Property Sites is another great website platform, although it lacks the attention to detail that some of the others offer.

It appears to lean toward homeowners who are selling their homes without the use of a listing agent. Or, brokers who focus either on holiday homes or rental listings.

Also, the way that the site is dominated by mostly text doesn't make it as easy to navigate and digest as the other website providers. Typically, it’s better to focus on the visual aspects when it comes to market real estate.

In any case, aside from that, the platform offers great functionality and tools to build single listing sites.

Price: The monthly fees start at $12 per month per active listing, with the unit cost going down with every active website that you add to your bundle. Additionally, contingent upon the number of listings you have will decide your month-to-month membership expense.

Conclusion

No matter what website builder you choose, these single property websites will help Realtors to more efficiently market their listings without competition from the MLS. They will look more professional and prepared to walk the extra mile for their clients to sell their homes.

Ultimately, Realtors can also successfully build brand awareness since they can add their contact info, an image or logo, and links to their social media networks.