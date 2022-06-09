Remote real estate photo editing: a powerful tool for any photographer

*This is sponsored content. If you click on any of the links in this article and end up purchasing any of our services, we (photoup.net) will get paid.

Remote real estate photo editing is a powerful tool once you learn how to best take advantage of this service to boost sales and revenue for your photography business.

As a real estate photographer, you’ve probably built your career by controlling every aspect of the creative process. As good as that might be initially, as you get busier and your business grows, you should start thinking about outsourcing your photo editing.

Areas, where professional photo editing can effectively help save time

Having a professional photo editing service edit your real estate photos will allow you to take on more work and generate more revenue, without losing any of the professionalism that your clients have come to expect.

Here are 3 areas where outsourcing works great to help you produce final images for your clients much faster, boost sales and scale your business.

1. Outsource your real estate photo editing

Image source: Unsplash.com

Beautiful, quality photography is vital in today’s real estate industry. For agents, Realtors, or sellers to sell a property faster and for more money, they need to give buyers a vision. That’s where real estate photo editing services come into the picture to help enhance your images.

Generally, when you are photographing properties, there is a standard look and feel that must be achieved to attract the attention of potential homebuyers. Clean straight lines, bright lighting, sharp focus, and correct colors – are very important in real estate photography.

In other words, your real estate images have to look top-notch and be captivating to help accelerate the sale. Therefore, outsourcing your real estate photos can help you scale this aspect of your business.

Many real estate photo editing services are located in countries like the Philippines, where there are highly skilled technicians working at very affordable rates.

2. Get help enhancing your product images

Image source: Unsplash.com

Shooting commercial products for marketing purposes requires a precise level of professionalism. For instance, you need to be able to place products onto white or transparent backgrounds (known as clipping) and know how to showcase products in a professional format.

This will help your clients add beautiful and high-quality product images to their eCommerce websites or third-party platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and Etsy.

And taking help from professional editors to edit your product photos can do wonders for your ability to deliver professional images at higher volumes.

3. Shoot more wedding photos with the help of an editor

Image source: Unsplash.com

Wedding photography is a lucrative business, and another area where there is a generally recognized “look and feel” that editors can help provide.

Although some wedding photographers want to achieve a specific and unique style, those who are high volume producers typically find the value in outsourcing their culling and basic photo editing to a third-party editing company or individual.

That way, it’ll help them produce their final images much faster for the client and take on more business.

How to choose a photo editing company

Image source: PhotoUp

More and more real estate photographers are discovering the value and benefits of using real estate photo editing services to improve quality and decrease workload.

For example, an experienced photo editor can address the following problems:

Line straightening

Uneven exposure levels

Color adjustments

Blurred and distorted images

HDR editing

Also, cropping, clipping, resizing, and many other effects.

With this in mind, the best way to go about choosing a photo editing service is to make use of their trial offerings. Then, select a few images that you know would benefit from a good edit and send them to a handful of suppliers that you’d like to try out.

After getting your edited images back, consider the following:

What’s the final quality of the image?

How long did it take to get your images returned to you?

How was the overall interaction with the service?

How much did it cost?

Can I sustain this cost moving forward?

Are there any other additional benefits that this company offers?

When you find the service you want to continue working with, they often have monthly subscriptions or special rates for bulk orders to help you get a better deal.

Final Thoughts

Choosing a photo editing service can be stressful and may take a few trials and errors. But if you take the time and get it right, you’ll soon find yourself with a partner who can transform the workflow of your business and help you to scale it. And at the same time, you’ll have time to shoot more and edit less, which will help you boost sales and revenue for your photography business.