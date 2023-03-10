To protect your dogs from sadness, important tips to keep your dogs happy, including not to be sad around them

Dogs are fun and favorite animals for animal breeders. They love to play and have fun with their owners, and they are known to be very loyal beings.

dog Photo by RK Jajoria

Dogs are animals that feel sad, happy and bored, so try to avoid these behaviors so as not to disturb your dog.

Try to order your dog in sign language.

As we mentioned, dogs feel bored and angry, and dogs do not like to be commanded by their owner with their voice because dogs consider the loud voice as anger that their owners show on them. As dogs understand only a few words, so try to communicate with your dog in sign language.

a cute dog Photo by Helena Lopes

Try not to look into the eyes of your new dog.

Dogs often consider direct eye contact with humans as threatening; therefore, you should avoid making sustained eye contact with unfamiliar dogs to prevent yourself from any danger. However, if a dog is familiar with you, then it is safe to make eye contact with them.

Try to keep calm.

Life is full of problems that can make us stressed and disappointed. However, it's important to stay calm around our dogs, as they are sensitive and our feelings can be affected on them. So to prevent our dogs from feeling sad, it's important to remain calm around our dogs.

Dog Photo by 42 North

Try not to forget to play with your dog.

Dogs are animals that love to play and have fun with their owners; therefore, they feel sad if you prevent them from playing outside the house. So you should play with them outside the house to keep them happy.