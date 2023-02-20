Parrots live for up to 100 years, but can they actually speak?

Parrots are admired because they have a vibrant colors, funny behavior, and intelligence, making parrots one of the most beloved birds by humans.

a cute parrot Photo by flickr

Many people believe that parrots can communicate with humans, though they are just birds. But do they actually have the ability to speak, or are they merely repeating sounds they've heard?

Loyalty of parrots

Parrots are known for their longevity, with many species living for up to 30 years and some even reaching 100 years of age, and they are known for their loyalty to their mates, with the male parrot remaining devoted to the female during the incubation of the eggs. It provides her with food and stays with her until the eggs hatch, and even after that, it helps with feeding the chicks.

Parrot flying Photo by pexels

Parrot strength

Parrots are not weak birds; they have physical strength. If they are thirsty and come across a coconut, they can break it and drink its water, something that would be difficult for a human. They can also dig with their beaks in the trunks and branches of strong trees in order to build its nests in which they live.

cute parrot Photo by Jooo Alosh

Can parrots speak?

The common belief is that parrots can talk to humans, but what has been proven is the opposite, as studies have proven that parrots do not speak but only try to imitate sounds, and this skill is not only available to parrots; there are many birds that can imitate sounds, such as the European starling, they differ from other birds capable of mimicking because they have neural pathways that help the processing of sounds. Additionally, parrots have an auditory memory, which enables them to remember the sounds they have heard.