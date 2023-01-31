SS Californian ship was close to the Titanic but it couldn't save her, And taking the titanic out the Ocean is dangerous

Titanic was considered the largest maritime transport ship on Earth, it was built by the most skilled engineers who supplied it with the best safety and protection standards.

titanic ship under the water Photo by mollybrown.org

titanic was called "the ship that does not sink". However, it only sailed one voyage and ended up sinking.

watchtower

Titanic was traveling from Southampton, England to New York, U.S. But it sank into the Atlantic Ocean, and this led to the death of about 1,517 people. And it sank because part of its sides was shattered, that happened because it collided with an iceberg. The strange thing here that is if the tower watcher had seen the iceberg one minute early, it would have been possible to save the ship from sinking. And if the observer of the ship's tower had not seen the iceberg, the ship would have survived, because in this case, If the ship's bow collided with the iceberg, this would not lead to its sinking because of the strength of the front hull of the ship.

titanic ship with the sky Photo by artstation

Obsession with beauty was one of the reasons for the shipwreck

Before the ship was launched, there were approximately 20 lifeboats on board. This number was not enough to save the passengers from death. The ship's management was the reason why the ship had few lifeboats. Where the management was preoccupied with the aesthetic appearance of the ship more than the means of safety for the people. This ship should have had at least 60 lifeboats to save all of the passengers.

SS Californian was near the Titanic before it sank

Despite the survival calls sent by the Titanic to save its passengers, there was a ship called the SS Californian, a few kilometers away from the Titanic. SS Californian threatened titanic from this iceberg then it turned its signal receiver off so SS Californian couldn't help the titanic.

titanic ship Photo by Savannah Ileese Pederson

Why hasn't the ship been taken out of the ocean yet?

A team of researchers was sent to try to get the ship out of the ocean, but because of the salinity of the ocean and the environmental conditions, the structure of the Titanic became so weak that trying to get it out would destroy it.