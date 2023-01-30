Animal protection tools may become dangerous for them

Animals have many different protective tools that distinguish them from other animals, and these tools are always used by the animal, either to protect itself or to help feed itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMiM7_0kWS5Kv300
deer and black birdPhoto byRyutaro Tsukata

As we mentioned, every animal has ways and tools to defend itself. But these tools may turn from tools of defense into deadly tools for the animal. Here are some animals that can kill themselves with their defense tools.

buffaloes

Buffalo horn contains a substance called keratin, and this substance is also found in human hair and nails. This horn is similar to human nails, whereas human nails length non-stop, sometimes animal horns length non-stop so much so that the horn bends and breaks a buffalo's skull.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0R5S_0kWS5Kv300
buffalo hornPhoto byRajukhan Pathan

Deers

As we mentioned, buffalo's horns can turn from defense tools into killing tools for themselves. Deer may also have the same thing happen to them, but the difference is that deer horn rarely kills them but if the horns penetrate a large part of the skull, they will die.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2NlE_0kWS5Kv300
deer and sky backgroundPhoto byDanne

Horses

Horses have hooves that help them walk safely, The main component of the hooves is keratin which can length non-stop like the human nail. As horses are wild animals, they are ready to live in the wild environment where the horse's hooves are trimmed automatically due to the rough ground that trims the hooves but the negligence of the horse breeder makes the hoof length until it prevents the horse from moving then the horse becomes incapacitated, and this may cause him to die because he is unable to walk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VAbDg_0kWS5Kv300
white horsePhoto byrihaij

Turtles

As we know, turtles have a shell that protects them from predators and acts as a defensive shield for them, but the turtle shell is also considered a weak point for them because the shell may kill the turtle, Where if the turtle turns on its shell, it is difficult for the turtle to return her body to the correct position due to its weight. And interestingly turtles help each other to get the correct position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v2ICH_0kWS5Kv300
turtle on sandPhoto bypets4homes

