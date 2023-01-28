The missing plane landed after 35 years from its disappearance carrying 92 skeletons. Is it time-travel?

Devo

Santiago Flight 513 is a controversial horror story due to what happened with it. This plan was been directed from Aachen Airport, Germany to Santiago Airport, Chile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfzuF_0kUKps6m00
an old plane with sea backgroundPhoto byVintage Foto,s

This plane was carrying 88 passengers and 4 crew members but all of them disappeared for 35 years. Flight 513 would have landed in Port Alegre, Brazil to fill the aircraft with fuel.

plane disappeared

On a quiet fall day, with no storms, and the weather was fine, flight 513 took off, in1954, from Aachen Airport, Germany and it should have landed in Santiago Airport, Chile. After some hours the contact between the flight and his airport was disconnected, and it happened suddenly way. After that airport sent a research team to find the wreckage of the plane but they failed to find any wreckage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OHhA_0kUKps6m00
plane and skyPhoto byairliners.net

The plane returns to its airport after 35 years!

Planes disappearances happen a lot, but the return of planes after 35 years of disappearance is something mysterious. Flight 513 suddenly sent a signal to port Alegre, Brazil to land at the airport. Airport management was surprised and they accepted the plane landing.

the condition of the passengers

After the landing of the plane airport security entered to check the plane. They have just opened the door and all of them run, they found that everyone who was on the plane had died and they became skeletons.

explanations for what happened

The airport again sent a team of researchers to find out the cause of this strange issue but they didn't find any cause of what happened at their airport. Opinions differed on that. Some thought that this is a fictional story, and some saw that it was time travel.

This article is written for entertainment and educational purposes only and this story may be fictional

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# plane# story# airport# team# passengers

Comments / 70

Published by

I graduated from the Faculty of Journalism and Media, I love writing in many interesting and useful fields for the follower, The sources of my health articles are U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

N/A
3K followers

More from Devo

Animal protection tools may become dangerous for them

Animals have many different protective tools that distinguish them from other animals, and these tools are always used by the animal, either to protect itself or to help feed itself.

Read full story
1 comments

Chocolate is a snack and a good remedy for many diseases and the White chocolate treats osteoporosis.

Chocolat is popular snack that all of us love, Germany is the most chocolate consuming-country in the world followed by Belgium, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. However, Ivory Coast is the most producing-country of cocoa, which is the raw material for making chocolate.

Read full story
58 comments

Apples treat many health problems, including diabetes and overweight

Apples are a popular fruit around the world due to their health benefits, China is the most apple-producing country, followed by U.S. , Poland, and Turkey. Apples like any fruit have a lot of health benefits, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture proved that apples are distinguished from other fruits as they contain antioxidants, fiber, carbohydrates, and sugar. These substances are beneficial for your body's health.

Read full story
8 comments

Pomegranate treats some diseases, including infections and kidney stones

Pomegranate is a famous fruit in India and the middle east, U.S. and China are the best exporter countries for pomegranates followed by Egypt and Spain. Despite Its thick crust, peeling and eating the pomegranate is a process that has many benefits for you, as it contains fiber, carbohydrates, vitamin C, and potassium. and here are the benefits of eating pomegranates.

Read full story
6 comments

Dates are a cure for some diseases, including osteoporosis and Alzheimer's

Dates are a popular fruit in the Middle East and India, This is due to the climatic nature of India and the Middle East. Dates are very rich in elements beneficial to the human body, as dates contain a lot of calories, carbohydrates, natural fibers, vitamin C and, vitamin D.

Read full story
37 comments

The oldest man on Earth tells the reason for his good health

The Guinness encyclopedia of Records confirmed that Juan Vicente is the oldest living person on the planet. oldest man IN WORLDPhoto byPhoto by guinnessworldrecords. Juan Vicente Perez turned the age of 112 and 253 days, as of 4 February 2022. Thus Juan Vicente Perez became the oldest person on Earth.

Read full story
13 comments

The health effects of Corona don't end with recovery from the virus

Coronavirus usually lasts in the body for about two weeks, in mild and moderate cases, but in some cases, Coronavirus leave harmful effects on health that affect for a long time.

Read full story
1 comments

Avocado is not a popular fruit, but it is a powerful cure for many diseases

Avocado is a delicious fruit rich in many health benefits. Despite that, many of us do not like its taste, but in this article, we will show you some of the health benefits of eating it.

Read full story
145 comments

Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases

Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.

Read full story
66 comments
California State

New laws for Californians go into effect at the end of the month

At the end of this mouth, the state of California issued several new laws, and It belongs to many segments of society. Court hammer and books. judgment and law conceptPhoto byphoto by racool-studio.

Read full story
64 comments

Orange is a good cure for some diseases

Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.

Read full story
27 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lottery

This program provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families who meet the terms of the program, all by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Requirements to get money from the California gas rebate

California sends money directly to millions of residents to help with rising gas prices, The payments, which began October 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on your income and other things. Over the following months, approximately 18 million payments will be given, Benefiting up to 23 million Californians, The cash payments are part of the budget deal that was agreed upon in June.

Read full story
57 comments

Apples are a cure for many serious diseases

Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.

Read full story
89 comments

Phone addiction causes more problems, not just heart problems

While the majority of people believe that mobile phones can cause cancer, this is not the only risk to health that has been reported, We are all surely addicted to our phones so much so that we unintentionally, And Here are some mobile phone health dangers to be aware of:

Read full story
38 comments

Trust helps relationships continue

Everyone deserves to feel happy, surrounded by the people they care about. You need only feel the warmth and value of belonging to a family or a community. To do so, you must fix your relationship (especially with your partner) by following these tips below:

Read full story
2 comments

Not taking antibiotics treats the common cold

There are over 200 different kinds of viruses that can cause the common cold, but the rhinovirus is the most prevalent cause, with symptoms including a runny nose and sneezing, and It should be recognized that the common cold and the flu are not the same thing, The flu causes more severe symptoms such as fever, chills, aches, tiredness, and headache, and These are some of the mistakes we make that in turn increase the severity of colds.

Read full story
2 comments

Guava is a sufficient cure for many serious diseases

Guava is a tropical fruit that grows in wet and dry weather, The shape of the guava is similar to the shape of a pear, but the pear is slightly more solid than the guava, In addition to the fact that guava has a delicious taste, it has many health benefits that will change your healthy life.

Read full story
14 comments

Sources of increased electricity bills

When we talk about electrical energy consumption, you will find many people looking for ways to reduce their monthly bills and reduce the amount of energy they always use, According to US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) annual energy overview, we can see the top appliances that consume the energy in single-family homes in the United States.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy