The missing plane landed after 35 years from its disappearance carrying 92 skeletons. Is it time-travel?

Santiago Flight 513 is a controversial horror story due to what happened with it. This plan was been directed from Aachen Airport, Germany to Santiago Airport, Chile.

an old plane with sea background Photo by Vintage Foto,s

This plane was carrying 88 passengers and 4 crew members but all of them disappeared for 35 years. Flight 513 would have landed in Port Alegre, Brazil to fill the aircraft with fuel.

plane disappeared

On a quiet fall day, with no storms, and the weather was fine, flight 513 took off, in1954, from Aachen Airport, Germany and it should have landed in Santiago Airport, Chile. After some hours the contact between the flight and his airport was disconnected, and it happened suddenly way. After that airport sent a research team to find the wreckage of the plane but they failed to find any wreckage.

plane and sky Photo by airliners.net

The plane returns to its airport after 35 years!

Planes disappearances happen a lot, but the return of planes after 35 years of disappearance is something mysterious. Flight 513 suddenly sent a signal to port Alegre, Brazil to land at the airport. Airport management was surprised and they accepted the plane landing.

the condition of the passengers

After the landing of the plane airport security entered to check the plane. They have just opened the door and all of them run, they found that everyone who was on the plane had died and they became skeletons.

explanations for what happened

The airport again sent a team of researchers to find out the cause of this strange issue but they didn't find any cause of what happened at their airport. Opinions differed on that. Some thought that this is a fictional story, and some saw that it was time travel.

This article is written for entertainment and educational purposes only and this story may be fictional