The oldest man on Earth tells the reason for his good health

The Guinness encyclopedia of Records confirmed that Juan Vicente is the oldest living person on the planet.

oldest man IN WORLD Photo by Photo by guinnessworldrecords

Juan Vicente Perez turned the age of 112 and 253 days, as of 4 February 2022. Thus Juan Vicente Perez became the oldest person on Earth

Birth of Juan Vicente Perez

Juan was born in Venezuela on 27 May 1909, specifically in El Cobre. Juan was the ninth child out of ten children. In 1914, Juan Vicente Perez worked with his father and brothers, who were cultivating sugar and coffee, and here he was five years old.

Juan's education

Juan joined a school in his village, but after five months his teacher fell ill, and for this reason, he left school. Before leaving school, the teacher gave Juan a book to learn to read. When Juan left school, he learned to read on his own, using the book that the teacher gave him.

Juan's work

Juan went to Caricuena to fulfill his dream because he dreamed of being a mayor, and then he worked to resolve family disputes in his village. Despite that, he did not leave his main work in agriculture

Juan's marriage

Juan married Ediofina del Rosario García And he fathered eleven children, including six sons and five daughters, and his wife died in 1997, After that, Juan had 41 grandchildren, including 18 great grandchildren, and 12 of them were grand-children who were born by great grand-children.

Celebration of the 110th year

Juan celebrated his birthday in 2010, when he turned the age of 110 in 2010, making him the first person to turned the age of 110 in Venezuela.

Juan's secret for longevity

Juan confirmed that the secret of his long life is hard work, early going to bed, and love of God