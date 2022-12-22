The health effects of Corona don't end with recovery from the virus

Coronavirus usually lasts in the body for about two weeks, in mild and moderate cases, but in some cases, Coronavirus leave harmful effects on health that affect for a long time.

photo of man touching his head Photo by Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

How long does coronavirus stay in the body

As we mentioned, Coronavirus stays in the body for about two weeks, but there are people whose cough and cold continue with them, even after the Corona tests appear negative.

Why do the symptoms of corona remain with the patient?

In fact, people who suffer from some chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, blood pressure, and allergies, feel severe symptoms of the Corona virus, and despite that, there is no direct link between chronic diseases and the continuation of the Corona virus for a longer period.

Some studies have also shown that people with mild symptoms may cough for a longer period of time than those with severe symptoms.

young man in sleepwear Photo by Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

The effect of corona symptoms on the heart

SARS-CoV-2 infection is not an easy infection, as this infection affects the heart and increases inflammation of the heart muscle. Unfortunately, one study showed that 60% of people who recovered from symptoms of the Coronavirus showed signs of inflammation of the heart muscle, which justifies the feeling of palpitations and shortness of breath after recovery. From the Corona virus, and those studies also approved that people whose symptoms have cleared are weak and feel shortness of breath and myocarditis

Loss of sense of smell and taste

Coronavirus affects the senses of smell and taste, as infection with the Coronavirus has a major role in losing the sense of smell and taste, because Coronavirus affects the cells of the nose, and this happens before and after recovery.