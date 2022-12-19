Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases

Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table.

person carving potatoes Photo by Photo by Daisy Anderson

The reason for the popularity of potatoes and the reason for people's strong love for them lies in their health benefits and vitamins. And the benefits of potatoes include the following:

Eliminate indigestion

The carbohydrates in potatoes play important roles in the digestion process, as they help children in the digestion process and help adults who suffer from indigestion.

Eliminate infections

Potatoes are an effective ingredient in eliminating infections that are inside or outside the body, and potatoes are rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin B6, and these vitamins eliminate diseases such as mouth ulcers, gout, and arthritis.

Eliminate some heart diseases

As we mentioned that potatoes contain vitamin C and vitamin B6 and their ability to eliminate indigestion, Potatoes also contain ingredients called carotenoids, which are good for heart health, But You should not overeat potatoes because it is dangerous for diabetics and obesity.

Potatoes maintain the balance of blood pressure.

High blood pressure occurs due to many reasons, including diabetes, stress, obesity, and indigestion, and here comes the role of potatoes, as potatoes help with high blood pressure, The fiber in potatoes lowers cholesterol, And Potassium in potatoes lowers high blood pressure.

Helps in weight management

According to the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics , Potatoes contain resistant starch, and this ingredient helps burn fat in the body, so potatoes can burn some fat in your body.