New laws for Californians go into effect at the end of the month

In 2022, the governor of California signed some laws introduced by the State Assembly. And these laws come into effect on the first day of the new year, And it cover many groups of society.

Abolition of the pink tax

This law was introduced to the State Assembly to eliminate product price changes due to the gender of the product consumer. This happens, for example, in razor blade products.

Housing

several new housing bills have been signed, all of this to eliminate homelessness and reduce the price of housing in the state, AB 2011 and SB 6 provide new ways to affordability by converting retail properties into homes.

Paid family vacations

SB 951 reviews different forms of paid family leave, All of this is available to low-income people living in California, And In this law, there is an increase in the benefit of paid family leave, And all of this is to maintain their money while taking care of their family on vacation.

Pay Transparency

As it happened in the laws of the state of New York, SB 1162 requires companies with 15 or more employees to display their salary range in job postings.

covid-19 virus

In this law, employers must inform employees of notifications of exposure to the Coronavirus, And all this through 2024, And this law, AB 2098, penalizes doctors who attempt to spread wrong information about the Coronavirus.