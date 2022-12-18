Orange is a good cure for some diseases

Devo

Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g83tV_0jlqyxEi00
person slicing orange on a wooden chopping boardPhoto byPhoto by Kampus Production

Increase the effectiveness of the immune system

Orange contains vitamin C, which increases the body's fight against diseases and protects you from frequent colds. Vitamin C also protects your nervous system because It plays a major role in the manufacture of some neurotransmitters.

Increases the body's ability to absorb iron

Doctors always recommend eating oranges because it increases the body's effectiveness in absorbing iron. Doctors always advise people who suffer from anemia to eat oranges because it contains vitamin C.

Reducing the incidence of cancer

Orange contains D-limonene, and this component helps fight many cancers, including skin cancer, breast cancer, and lung cancer. As we mentioned, vitamin C kills many diseases and fights them. Vitamin C also fights some cancerous tumors.

Promotes eye health

Orange contains carotenoid and vitamin A and these components maintain the membranes of the eye. so eating oranges daily will help you to keep your eyes from demage.

Orange promotes healthy blood vessels

A study conducted at the University of Colorado, Boulder revealed that vitamin A strongly helps maintain the health of blood vessels, Preserving blood vessels means avoiding fatigue, headaches, and weight loss.

Oranges Aid in Body Repair

Vitamin C also helps wounds, teeth, and bones to heal quickly, Vitamin C also helps produce collagen, which is known to be effective in maintaining healthy blood vessels and skin.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# orange# health# food# news# eye

Comments / 23

Published by

I graduated from the Faculty of Journalism and Media, I love writing in many interesting and useful fields for the follower, The sources of my health articles are U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

N/A
1402 followers

More from Devo

The health effects of Corona don't end with recovery from the virus

Coronavirus usually lasts in the body for about two weeks, in mild and moderate cases, but in some cases, Coronavirus leave harmful effects on health that affect for a long time.

Read full story
1 comments

Avocado is not a popular fruit, but it is a powerful cure for many diseases

Avocado is a delicious fruit rich in many health benefits. Despite that, many of us do not like its taste, but in this article, we will show you some of the health benefits of eating it.

Read full story
37 comments

Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases

Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.

Read full story
42 comments
California State

New laws for Californians go into effect at the end of the month

At the end of this mouth, the state of California issued several new laws, and It belongs to many segments of society. Court hammer and books. judgment and law conceptPhoto byphoto by racool-studio.

Read full story
64 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lottery

This program provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families who meet the terms of the program, all by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Requirements to get money from the California gas rebate

California sends money directly to millions of residents to help with rising gas prices, The payments, which began October 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on your income and other things. Over the following months, approximately 18 million payments will be given, Benefiting up to 23 million Californians, The cash payments are part of the budget deal that was agreed upon in June.

Read full story
57 comments

Apples are a cure for many serious diseases

Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.

Read full story
62 comments

Phone addiction causes more problems, not just heart problems

While the majority of people believe that mobile phones can cause cancer, this is not the only risk to health that has been reported, We are all surely addicted to our phones so much so that we unintentionally, And Here are some mobile phone health dangers to be aware of:

Read full story
21 comments

Trust helps relationships continue

Everyone deserves to feel happy, surrounded by the people they care about. You need only feel the warmth and value of belonging to a family or a community. To do so, you must fix your relationship (especially with your partner) by following these tips below:

Read full story
2 comments

Not taking antibiotics treats the common cold

There are over 200 different kinds of viruses that can cause the common cold, but the rhinovirus is the most prevalent cause, with symptoms including a runny nose and sneezing, and It should be recognized that the common cold and the flu are not the same thing, The flu causes more severe symptoms such as fever, chills, aches, tiredness, and headache, and These are some of the mistakes we make that in turn increase the severity of colds.

Read full story
2 comments

Guava is a sufficient cure for many serious diseases

Guava is a tropical fruit that grows in wet and dry weather, The shape of the guava is similar to the shape of a pear, but the pear is slightly more solid than the guava, In addition to the fact that guava has a delicious taste, it has many health benefits that will change your healthy life.

Read full story
14 comments

Sources of increased electricity bills

When we talk about electrical energy consumption, you will find many people looking for ways to reduce their monthly bills and reduce the amount of energy they always use, According to US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) annual energy overview, we can see the top appliances that consume the energy in single-family homes in the United States.

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the world

Los Angeles, America's second-largest city and the West Coast's economic powerhouse, had been populated by indigenous tribes such as the Chumash and Tongva hunter-gatherers, By 8000 B.C.The first European to visit the region was Portuguese sailor Juan Rodrguez Cabrillo in 1542, but it wasn't until 1769 that Gaspar de Portolá founded a Spanish settlement in the Los Angeles area.

Read full story
2 comments

Watermelon helps you live healthy

Watermelon is a summer fruit that can be spherical or cylindrical In shape, Although watermelon includes 92 percent water, it has many health benefits, and each bite contains vitamins "A" and "C," antioxidants, and amino acids, The white component of the watermelon rind has more citrulline and amino acid, which enhances blood circulation in the heart.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy