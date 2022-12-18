Orange is a good cure for some diseases

Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.

person slicing orange on a wooden chopping board Photo by Photo by Kampus Production

Increase the effectiveness of the immune system

Orange contains vitamin C, which increases the body's fight against diseases and protects you from frequent colds. Vitamin C also protects your nervous system because It plays a major role in the manufacture of some neurotransmitters.

Increases the body's ability to absorb iron

Doctors always recommend eating oranges because it increases the body's effectiveness in absorbing iron. Doctors always advise people who suffer from anemia to eat oranges because it contains vitamin C.

Reducing the incidence of cancer

Orange contains D-limonene, and this component helps fight many cancers, including skin cancer, breast cancer, and lung cancer. As we mentioned, vitamin C kills many diseases and fights them. Vitamin C also fights some cancerous tumors.

Promotes eye health

Orange contains carotenoid and vitamin A and these components maintain the membranes of the eye. so eating oranges daily will help you to keep your eyes from demage.

Orange promotes healthy blood vessels

A study conducted at the University of Colorado, Boulder revealed that vitamin A strongly helps maintain the health of blood vessels, Preserving blood vessels means avoiding fatigue, headaches, and weight loss.

Oranges Aid in Body Repair

Vitamin C also helps wounds, teeth, and bones to heal quickly, Vitamin C also helps produce collagen, which is known to be effective in maintaining healthy blood vessels and skin.