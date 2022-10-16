Requirements to get money from the California gas rebate

California sends money directly to millions of residents to help with rising gas prices, The payments, which began October 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on your income and other things. Over the following months, approximately 18 million payments will be given, Benefiting up to 23 million Californians, The cash payments are part of the budget deal that was agreed upon in June.

white and black gas pumps Photo by Connor Forsyth

Are you eligible?

To be eligible to apply, you must have completed a 2020 California tax return by October 15, 2021. People who did not file by the October deadline because they were awaiting an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number are exempt (so long as they filed by Feb. 15, 2022).

- People who did not file their taxes for 2020, including some seniors and the disabled, will be excluded.

- People who qualify as dependents for tax purposes will not receive their own payments.

- The payments also won’t be paid to married or domestic partners with an adjusted gross income of more than $500,000.

Requirements

- You must have lived in California for at least six months in 2020 and be a resident when your payout is granted.

- Undocumented Californians having a valid taxpayer number or Social Security number who submitted full 2020 tax returns and met all eligibility requirements are eligible to receive the payments.

- To get the payment, you do not need to submit any further forms or fill out any applications.

How will you receive your payment?

According to the tax board, people who are qualified for the payment will get it either by direct deposit into their bank account or via a mailed debit card, People who filed their 2020 taxes online and got their state tax refund by direct filing, will get a direct transfer.

How much will you get

The Franchise Tax Board has a customer service line, which can be reached by dialing 800-542-9332. English, Spanish, Mandarin, Hindi, Vietnamese, Korean, and Punjabi are all available on the helpline.