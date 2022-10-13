Apples are a cure for many serious diseases

Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.

board with slices fresh-apples and knife near- window Photo by Skylar Kang

Antioxidants help regulate blood glucose levels

Polyphenols are active, antioxidant-rich components found in plant-based diets. apple polyphenols may help block the digestive enzyme used to break down starch into sugar and this may increase the body's ability to use insulin more effectively, and This may reduce blood sugar increases after meals.

Apples are important for your lung

Many studies found that people who eat apples daily have a lower risk of developing lung cancer, One study from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health focused on the lung health of smokers and discovered that those who ate a lot of apples and tomatoes had a slower loss of lung function.

Apple helps digestion

Apples are high-fiber fruit that supports digestion and keeps you fuller for longer, and you should eat apples with their peel because the peel of apple is also rich in useful fiber.

Apples are good for heart health

apples improve health of heart in a variety of ways because they're high in soluble fiber, which aids in cholesterol reduction, and they also include polyphenols which are related to lower blood pressure and reducing the risk of stroke.