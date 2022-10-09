Trust helps relationships continue

Devo

Everyone deserves to feel happy, surrounded by the people they care about. You need only feel the warmth and value of belonging to a family or a community. To do so, you must fix your relationship (especially with your partner) by following these tips below:

man in black long sleeved shirt and woman in black dressPhoto by Jasmine Carter

Make trust the basis of the relationship

If you want to have a meaningful relationship with your spouse, friend, or relative, you must first trust them. A trusting attitude is a kind attitude and To establish trust, you must be consistent in what you say and do, You must both respect one other's boundaries. Above all, you must never break their trust.

Communicate

There will always be insurmountable obstacles to overcome in a relationship. Your partner will lose their job, sicknesses will strike, and both parties will make bad decisions.These are the kinds of difficulties that may destroy relationships and friendships however, these obstacles will never disrupt your partnership if you speak openly, honestly, and from a position of love.

Be an Effective Listener

Communication must be two-way. You must be ready to listen to your partner/friend if you want them to listen to you, Active listening can increase your partner's respect for you as they will feel more confident that they are loved and supported

Be a team

If there is a problem (and there will be many), avoid the urge to focus on who was wrong and who should have done and how did not do what. Strive to create a strong relationship that can handle any problems that arise and Learn to be supportive of your partner when he makes mistakes in life, and never blame him.

