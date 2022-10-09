Guava is a sufficient cure for many serious diseases

Guava is a tropical fruit that grows in wet and dry weather, The shape of the guava is similar to the shape of a pear, but the pear is slightly more solid than the guava, In addition to the fact that guava has a delicious taste, it has many health benefits that will change your healthy life.

whole and cut guava fruits Photo by Any Lane

Diabetes-Friendly

Guava helps control the level of diabetes because of the fiber it contains , While the low glycemic index prevents a rapid rise in sugar levels, the fibre content keeps sugar levels in check by the body.

Healthy Heart

Guava fruit improves the sodium and potassium balance in the body, consequently lowering blood pressure in hypertensive individuals, Guavas also help lower triglyceride and LDL cholesterol levels, both of which contribute to the development of heart disease.

Strengthens Vision

Guava is known for its ability to maintain vision, as it contains vitamin A, It can not only prevent vision deterioration, but also improve your vision, and It can help treat cataracts and macular degeneration, Although guava is not as rich in vitamin A as carrots, it is a powerful source of the nutrient.

Relieves Toothache

Guava leaves contain anti-inflammatory benefits as well as antibacterial benefits that fight illness and kill microorganisms. As a result, using guava leaves is an excellent home cure for toothache, You can also use guava leaf juice to treat gum ulcers.

Helps lose weight

The fruit's high fiber content may aid in weight-loss efforts. In addition, the fruit is minimal in calories, medium guava has almost 38 calories and can be part of a weight loss diet.

Reduce the risk of cancer

Guava includes lycopene in addition to vitamin C. Both of these antioxidants help to lower the risk of cancer, it can also prevent cancer cell proliferation.