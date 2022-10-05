Watermelon helps you live healthy

Watermelon is a summer fruit that can be spherical or cylindrical In shape, Although watermelon includes 92 percent water, it has many health benefits, and each bite contains vitamins "A" and "C," antioxidants, and amino acids, The white component of the watermelon rind has more citrulline and amino acid, which enhances blood circulation in the heart.

agriculture close-up delicious eating healthy Photo by Pixabay

Helps control blood sugar

Your kidneys use this sweet fruit to turn the amino acid L-citrulline into L-arginine, This amino acid keeps you from developing diabetes, Doctors say that this supplement regulates The percentage of glucose and insulin in the body

Body weight control

If you're looking for a natural way to lose weight, don't forget to include this nutritious fruit in your weight loss diet, Since this fruit is mainly water,It increases the feeling of satiety and prevents you from eating too much

Reduces dental problems

Drinking one cup of watermelon per day will help you avoid periodontal disease, which affects around 25% of the world's population. This illness causes tooth loss, infection, and is linked to other cardiac disorders, Vitamin C is the most important substance that reduces the negative consequences of periodontal disease.

Fights inflammation

inflammation is one of the most common types of inflammatory disorders that most people feel today, and it is the root cause of many serious diseases.

Can improve eye health

Watermelon contains lycopene, a chemical that prevents damage to eye tissue, Lycopene is believed to be an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and maintains the strength of eye cells.