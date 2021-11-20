Explore the Emerald Cove - A Unique Destination When Visiting Las Vegas

Emerald Cove Destination Explorers

Tucked away in the Black Canyon, along the Colorado River, lies a cave that glistens in the sun.

If you’re visiting Las Vegas and need a break from the hustle and bustle of the strip, there is an enchanting cove located just 35 minutes southeast of the city. You will be awestruck by the crystal clear water that gleams when the sun strikes the water. This place is called Emerald Cove, and the best (and only) way to get there is by kayak.

Blazin Paddles is a local business that offers guided kayaking tours along the Colorado River. Their full-day tour launches just south of the Hoover Dam. Also offered are half-day and twilight tours. If you don’t have a rental car, don’t worry, they also provide complimentary shuttle service from your hotel on the strip.

Today, we chose the half-day tour. We met our tour guide at Willow Beach. There we began our journey as we paddled two miles upriver to explore the Emerald Cove.

Blazin Paddles Kayak Tours Destination Explorers

It was an excruciating 109 degrees August day in the Mohave Desert, but the water, which filters through the Hoover Dam just 11 miles upstream, was a very cool, very refreshing, 52 degrees.

As we paddled along the Colorado River, we were mesmerized by the breathtaking scenery of the Black Canyon. We searched the rugged cliffs for bighorn sheep, came across a lizard, and paddled alongside many ducks.

Colorado River Destination Explorers

Before we arrived at the Emerald Cove, we beached our kayak in hiked up a small hill. At the top of the hill, we found the ruins of the old River Gauger’s house. In the early twentieth century, every morning the gauger would walk along the trail to cable carts where he would pull himself out over the river. He would spend his days monitoring and recording the flow of the river in search of the perfect location to build the Hoover Dam.

Cable Car used by the River Gauger Destination Explorers

As we neared the Emerald Cove, the bright green water and the rocks began to glisten in the sunlight. The easiest way into the cove is to back in. Once in, all that was left to do is to sit in peace and take in the astonishing beauty of the cave.

Glistening water and rocks near Emerald Cove Destination Explorers

Emerald Cove Destination Explorers

If you're in Las Vegas and would like to take a trip to the Emerald Cove, please consider booking your tour with Blazin Paddles. They will make sure your trip is safe, fun, and memorable.

https://www.blazinpaddles.com/