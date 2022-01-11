San Francisco, CA

The Silicon Valley Path to Financial Independence

You can get there without building the next great app

The math behind financial independence is not particularly complicated. There have been countless articles on the 4% safe withdrawal rate, the power of compound returns, investing in index funds, and so on. Perhaps the most notable piece on this concept is The Shockingly Simple Math Behind Early Retirement by blogger and personal finance influencer, Mr. Money Mustache. For many readers, this piece was the content that rewired their thinking to make financial freedom a realistic goal. However, one key concept in making the math work is minimizing housing cost. Therefore, people tethered to their jobs in high cost of living (HCOL) areas like Northern California may still view financial independence as a largely unattainable ambition.

Financial independence is certainly more difficult to attain in the Bay Area (as well as New York and other major coastal metros) in terms of the total dollar amount required. Although there tend to be tremendous opportunities in these areas with higher salaries, they are typically nowhere near enough to offset living costs unless you are in the upper echelon of income earners. 

If you are committed to remaining in one of these expensive areas and are not interested in uprooting your life to move to the Midwest (not that there’s anything wrong with that), you can still build up your net worth to a level that allows you to walk away from a corporate job without needing new state license plates. It may take a bit of time and involve a few lucky bounces here and there, but it is possible with disciplined saving, investing, and spending. My own path hasn’t been perfect, but I hope it helps others with similar goals stay the course…

After years of transferring as much disposable income as possible into my stock portfolio, as well as enduring long careers in tech for both myself and my wife, I am happy to say that I have technically reached a basic level of financial freedom while living in the Bay Area. To be clear, it’s nothing extravagant — I don’t live in a big house, drive a luxury car, or buy many designer clothes. I do, however, have the flexibility to now dedicate my time to sharing my stories instead of joining pointless meetings to make other people rich. 

There are a number of factors that got my family to this point, some through our own doing, some a matter of good fortune, and some perhaps some a combination of both.

Before looking at what we did, here are a few things we did NOT have working in our favor…

No family inheritance

We started at zero like most everyone else. Plain and simple.

No founder (or extremely early employee) status at a startup that made it big

There are countless stories of entrepreneurs in their 20s and 30s in the Bay Area striking gold by building new companies, products, and services. I’ve met many of them over the years, but I can’t say I’m one of them. We went the conventional route of getting a good education and getting stable jobs at stable companies.

Here’s where we got lucky…

2 IPOs

As I alluded to earlier, reaching financial freedom in the Bay Area probably requires a bit more than the typical “save 50–70% of your income” mantra that works elsewhere. An area where we got lucky was in company equity at private companies that actually went public. There are so many private companies who issue stock options as compensation with the “potential” for it to be worth something someday, either through an acquisition by another firm or through an IPO. More often than not they fizzle out due to poor management, poor products, an insufficient market, or some combination.

My wife was incredibly fortunate to have a job at a company that had a successful IPO. About 2 years later, my company also went public. Experiencing one instance of upleveling our finances to this degree makes us lucky, but the fact that my wife and I each had that good fortune within a close time period put us in very rare company. We may not have been ultra early employees at these firms to become multi-millionaires overnight, but it did make a significant impact.

I can’t in good conscience say that this was just a function of hard work. Yes we both worked hard, and yes we both thoroughly evaluated our company prospects prior to joining in order to identify the opportunity, but more than anything we were in the right place at the right time. As many Silicon Valley lifers can attest to, sometimes that matters more than anything.

Real estate appreciation

In 2014, we purchased a condo in Oakland. Even at the time, it was undervalued due to a building litigation that scared off potential buyers. We did our homework to study the litigation and determined it was not terribly serious. Not only did we acquire the property at a great price, but it turned out to be a fantastic time to buy. We took out a 7/1 adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to lock in a minuscule interest rate up front because we had every intention of selling the property prior to our 7 year rate adjustment. We ended up selling at a 70% profit after only 5 years due to tremendous appreciation in the market overall but particularly in this area.

Where we made our own luck…

Housing arbitrage

After being lucky enough to make a nice profit on our condo, we could have easily used it as a down payment on a flashy new home in an upscale neighborhood. We didn’t. We ended up buying a relatively small and modest home in a modest neighborhood with good public schools for our children. Our final purchase price of this home was only 37% of the amount we were pre-approved for. As a result, we paid off our mortgage in only 2 years.

Function over fashion — understanding where hyper-consumerism comes from

My tech career was primarily in digital advertising. A silver lining of working in the advertising space for so long is that I became acutely aware that any material desire I may have, have ever had in the past, or will ever have in future, is likely born out of a company’s advertising that directly or indirectly promotes a sense of status or validation from purchasing their product or service. I know EXACTLY how good advertisers are at doing this, and they are only getting better with more data coupled with technological advancements across a growing array of devices and media touchpoints. This awareness has given me an increasingly minimalist outlook on day-to-day living and consumption. 

When there’s something I want, I buy it — the secret is to solve for the “wanting” part, not the “buying” part.

Closing thoughts

Living in an expensive area CAN be an absolute killer on the path to financial freedom, but it doesn’t have to be. The same principles of reaching this level of independence in a cheaper area still apply: saving a substantial percentage of income, investing in low cost index funds, and living below your means. It may take a bit longer and may require a few fortunate breaks, but choosing where to live goes beyond the spreadsheet. If you truly want to live in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, or any other expensive city, it doesn’t mean you have to stay chained to work that doesn’t inspire you or give you purpose. Stick to the fundamentals and be patient — your time will come.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered Financial or Legal Advice. Consult a financial professional before making any major financial decisions.

Published by

I am a personal finance writer, covering advice and strategy around building wealth and living a more abundant life. I have 13 years of marketing experience in the tech industry, have built my own wealth, and know aim to do my part in spreading financial literacy to help others.

