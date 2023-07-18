The 3 Types of Stress and How They Affect Your Health

Stress can no doubt affect a person’s health. In fact, it’s often labeled the silent killer and while you’d think it’s related to your job as I once did, it’s more related to financial worries.

Stress Paying Bills Photo by Elisa Ventur on Unsplash

Some individuals feel that their careers and stress are linked. They have high stress positions, like management positions or financial/management positions, where they feel they cannot please anyone. This was the case with me. I felt I couldn’t please the physicians I worked for or the employees I managed. As a result, it led to stress.

I started to broaden my horizons and become an entrepreneur and start my own business, which led to more stress. I was working, had a startup business and a two-year-old, therefore the stress was mounting.

It was at this time Multiple Sclerosis (MS) decided to rear its ugly head. A disease that no one wants to deal with, but as a result, I wouldn’t have the passion to continue with my writing today.

What I experienced is called over stress, and no one should be over-stressed. I should’ve handled my stress better than I did. I should’ve taken better care of myself, that is the point. And what do you think I still do? I am still over-stressing. I only do it about other things, like not writing enough or neglecting stuff, not doing my part, or being too stressed out. Now how funny is that one?

Unbelievably, there are three distinct types of stress: Acute, Episode Acute, and Chronic. It’s the Chronic Stress that is often ignored.

Acute Stress

Acute Stress is when you feel rushed. Let’s say you get a phone call that a family member is in the hospital, and you must go to the hospital immediately.

A car accident happened, and they need surgery urgently, so you rush to the hospital. On the way, you are speeding too, and you almost get into a car accident. Your heart is racing already from your family member being in the hospital, but now the near miss of your car accident is really racing.

Your heart races, your blood pressure increases, and you might experience chest pain or a headache or migraine.

Other systems could be irritability, anxiety, sadness, back pain and even stomach issues. These systems usually appear for a limited time and subside when the stress lessens.

Elderly people may suffer from Acute Stress thinking about pending death. Anyone who has a terminal illness, chronic illness or even an illness that causes them issues and anxiety often may have Acute Stress thinking about what lies ahead.

Everyone handles life differently and our minds can often play tricks on us. An argument can cause Acute Stress manifesting into anxiety, keeping you up all night.

The key is to learn how to deal with this stress and to get it under control, so it doesn’t ruin your life.

Episodic Acute Stress

Have you ever heard of a Type A personality? If you have, it is individuals with these types of personalities that usually have Episodic Acute Stress.

A Type A personality is when a person constantly feels like they are working against the clock, they have a strong overwhelming desire for competitiveness, have a high achievement rate, and little impatience.

You might say this is found in many sports athletes and while this may be true, it’s more common in people with successful careers. It’s found in many business owners and top-level executives.

Business Executives Photo by Rodeo Project Management Software on Unsplash

Individuals with a Type A personality usually experience a higher hate failure and find it difficult to stop working even when they have achieved their goals in addition to that they have higher stress levels.

They have unrealistic expectations of themselves and acute stress disorder emotions become intense but not chronic.

Because a person who has Type A personality expects too much of themselves, they feel as though everything is a life-or-death situation. And they expect everyone to react the same way.

Many people refer to these types of people as overly dramatic. What people do not understand is when they are saying a person is “overly dramatic” that person is having an Episodic Acute Stress Disorder and it’s a real disease.

An example Episodic Acute Stress:

Let’s say you didn’t meet a deadline at work. You had a project that was due at noon, and you just couldn’t get it completed and you work remotely from home. Your boss calls you at 1 pm and asks you where it is.

Someone in this situation will immediately begin to think it’s a life-or-death problem and begin to panic even if their boss says it’s okay and he/she doesn’t sound angry at all.

They will automatically begin to think they’ll lose their job, which will lead them into thinking they will become homeless, then getting in with the wrong crowd, robbing, stealing, losing their self-worth and identity, and dying alone on the streets.

To them, panic like this is justifiable and reasonable, but it’s doing them a lot of harm.

Episodic Acute Stress can ruin your personal and work relationships, lead to binge drinking, overeating, clinging onto bad relationships and more. Individuals also give up on activities they enjoy.

This type of stress usually has a greater risk of leading to heart disease and severe clinical depression.

Chronic Stress

This is the type of stress that comes from happenings throughout the years and our life problems. It is usually associated with things beyond our control, such as poverty, war, racism, sexual molestation, neglect, physical abuse, and more.

It affects our entire body and can cause severe physical and/or psychological symptoms. It can make daily functioning a challenge.

Potential Signs and Symptoms

Just because you have any of the following signs or symptoms below does not mean you have Chronic Stress. You will need to see a qualified physician to determine if you have it and it’s highly recommended if you feel you do.

The list below will help you determine when to schedule an appointment if you also have other factors at play.

Extreme irritability

Fatigue

Headaches

Difficulty concentrating

Rapid disorganized thoughts

Difficulty sleeping

Digestive problems

Changes in appetite

Feeling helpless, despair

Loss of control

Low self-esteem

Loss of sexual desire

Nervousness

Frequent infections or illnesses

There are many reasons an individual might experience stress. The reason can begin as early as childhood and catch up to you later in life.

In fact, when a child experiences a traumatic thing in their life, it can carry on into adulthood. This is a classic case of Chronic Stress.

When I was eleven, I experienced something so traumatic that I cannot stand to see the actual number and I will touch on that topic another time, but because of that event, I experience Chronic Stress.

Adverve Childhood Experiences - (A topic I will write about more in another article.)

The types of events experienced as a child are known as Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). “ACEs” referred to three specific kinds of adversity children faced in a home environment, which are various forms of physical and emotional abuse, neglect, and household dysfunction. In research done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 61% of adults surveyed in 25 states said they experienced at least one type of ACE. Nearly 1 in 6 adults surveyed experienced 4 or more.

Adverse Childhood Statistics (ACEs) Photo by CDC

Think about those numbers for a minute. That’s a lot of traumatic events for children that are carried into adulthood. How is that even possible? That’s over half of the population of America.

This means that as of now, over half of the children in America are experiencing a traumatic event. This is alarming, isn’t it?

Example of ACEs:

Mental illness in one or more parents

Emotional, physical, or sexual abuse

Substance abuse in the family

Parental divorce

Homelessness

Incarceration of a parent or close family member

Historically speaking, a 2019 survey showed that Black and Hispanic people are 3 times more likely to be stressed because of lack of food and safe housing, discrimination, and health inequities in America.

How Bad Is Stress

Directly, it affects our entire body. From head to toe, physically and mentally, and if you have MS, watch out. Someday, and I know I keep saying this, I will do an article about that and other ugly diseases.

According to the American Psychological Association, stress affects all parts of your body, including:

Musculoskeletal - muscle tightening and tension

Respiratory - rapid breathing or shallow breathing

Cardiovascular - heart rate increase, high blood pressure

Endocrine, Gastrointestinal, Nervous, and Reproductive - hormone release, flight, or fright response kicks in

I never thought I would be faced with a chronic illness, and I didn’t think I would be a writer one day. So, how did I get to this point?

I didn’t go to school for journalism, and I didn’t wake up one day and say, I think I will write articles, publish poetry, and meander my way around the world of writing. That would be too easy.

I had an excellent career that I loved, but it was a high stress career in the medical field as a Medical Practice Administrator, you know the one where you can’t please anyone. And one day things started to happen to me that just didn’t make sense, so like any normal person, I went to the doctor.

For two years I saw my physician, was in and out of the emergency room and nothing was done. To keep a long story short and something I want to write about another time and your rights as a patient, I ended up being diagnosed with MS. One of the biggest stress related autoimmune diseases there is.

Can you imagine for two years going undiagnosed and I won’t even tell you what I was called during that time, so I want to tell you what stress can do to you too:

Mental and physical disorders

Heart disease

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Obesity

Weakened Immune system

Sexual dysfunction

PTSD

Autoimmune diseases

Skin irritations

Gastrointestinal disorders

Respiratory infections

Insomnia

Burnout

Depression

Anxiety

Schizophrenia

How to Control or Treat Stress

Stress unfortunately affects everyone at once in their life. You may laugh at that sentence, and you have good reason to do it, because you and I know it happens more than once. It happens many times.

Think about your high school years and studying for a test, walking to the classroom before the test, sitting down to take the test and taking the test. That’s stress right there. Most grades today are based on homework only, which is not a surprise.

The good news is you can learn to find out what causes stress in your life. You can take care of yourself physically and emotionally.

The best way to do this is:

To eat a healthy diet

Eat some chocolate - I know I said the above, but you have my permission to to this as if you need it. Just a square to calm your nerves. Dark chocolate is better for stress.

Get regular exercise

Ride a bike

Eat more fruit

Take a bath

Burn some candles

Bake

Play a game with some friends and have some fun

Get plenty of sleep - We all love that

Relax by doing things you love, maybe try yoga

Get a massage - I will touch more on this subject in another article because it’s also great for other reasons and there are ways to get inexpensive massages

Meditation, it does amazing things - something I love to do a lot although it’s hard because having tinnitus makes it difficult

Take time for your favorite hobby. If you don’t have a hobby, think about starting one or listen to music, read an enjoyable book, watch a good movie, or start catching up on some good tv shows.

Visit with family and friends more, but only with ones that don’t stress you out.

Keep a journal and write about your thoughts. This is one thing I do. If you are not sure what to write about there are journals you can get that help you along. They ask you questions, and you answer them. I am doing one of these for my daughter so she can find out about me later. A little fact, finding mission about me. It’s a huge journal but well worth it. It asks question like:

What is my favorite movie? What’s my favorite song? Who was the first boy I liked? Who was my first close friend? What childhood friends did I spend time with the most? What shows did I watch growing up?

Funny questions to answer since she’s 18 and I’m 54.

If you want to hear, the funniest way I reduce my stress. Here it goes and I think my mom does it too and I think she’ll agree. Chew some bubble gum, but make sure it’s sugar free.

Why bubble gum? Embrace your inner child and blow big bubbles by chewing two pieces at a time. Who says you can’t bring back that inner child?

Whatever you decide to do, do not invite unhealthy habits into your life such as alcohol, tobacco products, drugs, or overeating.

Inviting good habits into your life not only reduces stress, but it gives you a better quality of life. It improves your health and has been known to better relationships overall.

A Side Note

April is National Stress Awareness Month, which is dedicated to focusing on why stress happens, what it means and what you can do about it. It’s a reminder that no one is immune from stress in their day-to-day lives.

One way people can participate every April is to take part in discussions on their website and bring awareness on social media. Another way is by wearing the color lavender since it’s the Stress Awareness Month color.

