The 3 Types of Stress and How They Affect Your Health

Desiree R Heltzel-Baylin

Stress can no doubt affect a person’s health. In fact, it’s often labeled the silent killer and while you’d think it’s related to your job as I once did, it’s more related to financial worries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Rg3R_0nSVY5NF00
Stress Paying BillsPhoto byElisa VenturonUnsplash

Some individuals feel that their careers and stress are linked. They have high stress positions, like management positions or financial/management positions, where they feel they cannot please anyone. This was the case with me. I felt I couldn’t please the physicians I worked for or the employees I managed. As a result, it led to stress.

I started to broaden my horizons and become an entrepreneur and start my own business, which led to more stress. I was working, had a startup business and a two-year-old, therefore the stress was mounting.

It was at this time Multiple Sclerosis (MS) decided to rear its ugly head. A disease that no one wants to deal with, but as a result, I wouldn’t have the passion to continue with my writing today.

What I experienced is called over stress, and no one should be over-stressed. I should’ve handled my stress better than I did. I should’ve taken better care of myself, that is the point. And what do you think I still do? I am still over-stressing. I only do it about other things, like not writing enough or neglecting stuff, not doing my part, or being too stressed out. Now how funny is that one?

Unbelievably, there are three distinct types of stress: Acute, Episode Acute, and Chronic. It’s the Chronic Stress that is often ignored.

Acute Stress

Acute Stress is when you feel rushed. Let’s say you get a phone call that a family member is in the hospital, and you must go to the hospital immediately.

A car accident happened, and they need surgery urgently, so you rush to the hospital. On the way, you are speeding too, and you almost get into a car accident. Your heart is racing already from your family member being in the hospital, but now the near miss of your car accident is really racing.

Your heart races, your blood pressure increases, and you might experience chest pain or a headache or migraine.

Other systems could be irritability, anxiety, sadness, back pain and even stomach issues. These systems usually appear for a limited time and subside when the stress lessens.

Elderly people may suffer from Acute Stress thinking about pending death. Anyone who has a terminal illness, chronic illness or even an illness that causes them issues and anxiety often may have Acute Stress thinking about what lies ahead.

Everyone handles life differently and our minds can often play tricks on us. An argument can cause Acute Stress manifesting into anxiety, keeping you up all night.

The key is to learn how to deal with this stress and to get it under control, so it doesn’t ruin your life.

Episodic Acute Stress

Have you ever heard of a Type A personality? If you have, it is individuals with these types of personalities that usually have Episodic Acute Stress.

A Type A personality is when a person constantly feels like they are working against the clock, they have a strong overwhelming desire for competitiveness, have a high achievement rate, and little impatience.

You might say this is found in many sports athletes and while this may be true, it’s more common in people with successful careers. It’s found in many business owners and top-level executives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dHJa_0nSVY5NF00
Business ExecutivesPhoto byRodeo Project Management SoftwareonUnsplash

Individuals with a Type A personality usually experience a higher hate failure and find it difficult to stop working even when they have achieved their goals in addition to that they have higher stress levels.

They have unrealistic expectations of themselves and acute stress disorder emotions become intense but not chronic.

Because a person who has Type A personality expects too much of themselves, they feel as though everything is a life-or-death situation. And they expect everyone to react the same way.

Many people refer to these types of people as overly dramatic. What people do not understand is when they are saying a person is “overly dramatic” that person is having an Episodic Acute Stress Disorder and it’s a real disease.

An example Episodic Acute Stress:

Let’s say you didn’t meet a deadline at work. You had a project that was due at noon, and you just couldn’t get it completed and you work remotely from home. Your boss calls you at 1 pm and asks you where it is.

Someone in this situation will immediately begin to think it’s a life-or-death problem and begin to panic even if their boss says it’s okay and he/she doesn’t sound angry at all.

They will automatically begin to think they’ll lose their job, which will lead them into thinking they will become homeless, then getting in with the wrong crowd, robbing, stealing, losing their self-worth and identity, and dying alone on the streets.

To them, panic like this is justifiable and reasonable, but it’s doing them a lot of harm.

Episodic Acute Stress can ruin your personal and work relationships, lead to binge drinking, overeating, clinging onto bad relationships and more. Individuals also give up on activities they enjoy.

This type of stress usually has a greater risk of leading to heart disease and severe clinical depression.

Chronic Stress

This is the type of stress that comes from happenings throughout the years and our life problems. It is usually associated with things beyond our control, such as poverty, war, racism, sexual molestation, neglect, physical abuse, and more.

It affects our entire body and can cause severe physical and/or psychological symptoms. It can make daily functioning a challenge.

Potential Signs and Symptoms

Just because you have any of the following signs or symptoms below does not mean you have Chronic Stress. You will need to see a qualified physician to determine if you have it and it’s highly recommended if you feel you do.

The list below will help you determine when to schedule an appointment if you also have other factors at play.

  • Extreme irritability
  • Fatigue
  • Headaches
  • Difficulty concentrating
  • Rapid disorganized thoughts
  • Difficulty sleeping
  • Digestive problems
  • Changes in appetite
  • Feeling helpless, despair
  • Loss of control
  • Low self-esteem
  • Loss of sexual desire
  • Nervousness
  • Frequent infections or illnesses

There are many reasons an individual might experience stress. The reason can begin as early as childhood and catch up to you later in life.

In fact, when a child experiences a traumatic thing in their life, it can carry on into adulthood. This is a classic case of Chronic Stress.

When I was eleven, I experienced something so traumatic that I cannot stand to see the actual number and I will touch on that topic another time, but because of that event, I experience Chronic Stress.

Adverve Childhood Experiences - (A topic I will write about more in another article.)

The types of events experienced as a child are known as Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). “ACEs” referred to three specific kinds of adversity children faced in a home environment, which are various forms of physical and emotional abuse, neglect, and household dysfunction. In research done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 61% of adults surveyed in 25 states said they experienced at least one type of ACE. Nearly 1 in 6 adults surveyed experienced 4 or more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y455W_0nSVY5NF00
Adverse Childhood Statistics (ACEs)Photo byCDC

Think about those numbers for a minute. That’s a lot of traumatic events for children that are carried into adulthood. How is that even possible? That’s over half of the population of America.

This means that as of now, over half of the children in America are experiencing a traumatic event. This is alarming, isn’t it?

Example of ACEs:

  • Mental illness in one or more parents
  • Emotional, physical, or sexual abuse
  • Substance abuse in the family
  • Parental divorce
  • Homelessness
  • Incarceration of a parent or close family member

Historically speaking, a 2019 survey showed that Black and Hispanic people are 3 times more likely to be stressed because of lack of food and safe housing, discrimination, and health inequities in America.

How Bad Is Stress

Directly, it affects our entire body. From head to toe, physically and mentally, and if you have MS, watch out. Someday, and I know I keep saying this, I will do an article about that and other ugly diseases.

According to the American Psychological Association, stress affects all parts of your body, including:

  • Musculoskeletal - muscle tightening and tension
  • Respiratory - rapid breathing or shallow breathing
  • Cardiovascular - heart rate increase, high blood pressure
  • Endocrine, Gastrointestinal, Nervous, and Reproductive - hormone release, flight, or fright response kicks in

I never thought I would be faced with a chronic illness, and I didn’t think I would be a writer one day. So, how did I get to this point?

I didn’t go to school for journalism, and I didn’t wake up one day and say, I think I will write articles, publish poetry, and meander my way around the world of writing. That would be too easy.

I had an excellent career that I loved, but it was a high stress career in the medical field as a Medical Practice Administrator, you know the one where you can’t please anyone. And one day things started to happen to me that just didn’t make sense, so like any normal person, I went to the doctor.

For two years I saw my physician, was in and out of the emergency room and nothing was done. To keep a long story short and something I want to write about another time and your rights as a patient, I ended up being diagnosed with MS. One of the biggest stress related autoimmune diseases there is.

Can you imagine for two years going undiagnosed and I won’t even tell you what I was called during that time, so I want to tell you what stress can do to you too:

  • Mental and physical disorders
  • Heart disease
  • High blood pressure
  • Diabetes
  • Obesity
  • Weakened Immune system
  • Sexual dysfunction
  • PTSD
  • Autoimmune diseases
  • Skin irritations
  • Gastrointestinal disorders
  • Respiratory infections
  • Insomnia
  • Burnout
  • Depression
  • Anxiety
  • Schizophrenia

How to Control or Treat Stress

Stress unfortunately affects everyone at once in their life. You may laugh at that sentence, and you have good reason to do it, because you and I know it happens more than once. It happens many times.

Think about your high school years and studying for a test, walking to the classroom before the test, sitting down to take the test and taking the test. That’s stress right there. Most grades today are based on homework only, which is not a surprise.

The good news is you can learn to find out what causes stress in your life. You can take care of yourself physically and emotionally.

The best way to do this is:

  • To eat a healthy diet
  • Eat some chocolate - I know I said the above, but you have my permission to to this as if you need it. Just a square to calm your nerves. Dark chocolate is better for stress.
  • Get regular exercise
  • Ride a bike
  • Eat more fruit
  • Take a bath
  • Burn some candles
  • Bake
  • Play a game with some friends and have some fun
  • Get plenty of sleep - We all love that
  • Relax by doing things you love, maybe try yoga
  • Get a massage - I will touch more on this subject in another article because it’s also great for other reasons and there are ways to get inexpensive massages
  • Meditation, it does amazing things - something I love to do a lot although it’s hard because having tinnitus makes it difficult
  • Take time for your favorite hobby. If you don’t have a hobby, think about starting one or listen to music, read an enjoyable book, watch a good movie, or start catching up on some good tv shows.
  • Visit with family and friends more, but only with ones that don’t stress you out.
  • Keep a journal and write about your thoughts. This is one thing I do. If you are not sure what to write about there are journals you can get that help you along. They ask you questions, and you answer them. I am doing one of these for my daughter so she can find out about me later. A little fact, finding mission about me. It’s a huge journal but well worth it. It asks question like:
  1. What is my favorite movie?
  2. What’s my favorite song?
  3. Who was the first boy I liked?
  4. Who was my first close friend?
  5. What childhood friends did I spend time with the most?
  6. What shows did I watch growing up?

Funny questions to answer since she’s 18 and I’m 54.

If you want to hear, the funniest way I reduce my stress. Here it goes and I think my mom does it too and I think she’ll agree. Chew some bubble gum, but make sure it’s sugar free.

Why bubble gum? Embrace your inner child and blow big bubbles by chewing two pieces at a time. Who says you can’t bring back that inner child?

Whatever you decide to do, do not invite unhealthy habits into your life such as alcohol, tobacco products, drugs, or overeating.

Inviting good habits into your life not only reduces stress, but it gives you a better quality of life. It improves your health and has been known to better relationships overall.

A Side Note

April is National Stress Awareness Month, which is dedicated to focusing on why stress happens, what it means and what you can do about it. It’s a reminder that no one is immune from stress in their day-to-day lives.

One way people can participate every April is to take part in discussions on their website and bring awareness on social media. Another way is by wearing the color lavender since it’s the Stress Awareness Month color.

Please follow me if you would like more articles like this. 

I’m a missing person’s advocate, true crime fan and write about various subjects such as: health, unjust laws, and interesting topics.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# stress# anxiety# stressrelief# health# mentalhealth

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Missing Persons Advocate and Local News occasionally. I report on topics I find interesting and you might too. I may not have a specific niche, that’s too boring for me, but I'm passionate about true crime and silly laws, so expect to see some of that.

York County, PA
423 followers

More from Desiree R Heltzel-Baylin

Hanover, PA

National Night Out, Mark Your Calendar for August 1st Hanover

On Tuesday, August 1st Penn Township in Hanover York County will hold National Night Out at the Emory H. Markle Middle School, 225 Bowman Road, Hanover PA, 17331 from 6-8 pm. Established in 1984 by Matt Peskin in the western suburbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania National Night Out is an annual community campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

Read full story
1 comments

Christmas In July - Toys and Games on the List

Legos - Wow, Legos, who doesn’t love these little guys and girls too. Legos are the top of the toy dynasty, I think. The Lego Group began in the workshop of Ole Kirk Christiansen who was a carpenter from Billund, Denmark, and started out making wooden toys.

Read full story

Ringing in Your Ears, Tinnitus, how I'm getting relief from that noise and taking control of my life

Several years ago, I got sick, not related to Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and I don’t know if it was Covid, but it was horrible cold-like symptoms. I have tinnitus due to that illness, and it's a word I wish I never heard.

Read full story
20 comments
York, PA

The First Capital of the United States, York, PA, a future travel destination?

On this Independence Day, I have an interesting story to share with you. I come from a small city called York, Pennsylvania. You may have heard of it because of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, the birthplace of the York Peppermint Pattie, or even Three Mile Island, yes that’s close too. But that’s not what my story is pertaining to. It really is about Independence Day.

Read full story
2 comments
Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg's Boyd's Bear Barn gets a new owner, The Barn Resort is coming late summer 2023

If you come from the York/Adams County, Pennsylvania region like I do, you must remember the old Boyds Bear Barn in Gettysburg. I remember when my daughter was just a little girl and taking her there to walk around and marvel at all the bears and build her own Boyds’ Bear.

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, PA

UBER Teams with MADD to Give Vouchers for Rides this 4th of July

The 4th of July holiday is one of the deadliest holidays for drinking and driving in the United States. It is a celebration of America’s Independence, therefore it’s a federal holiday and many people have off work. They have cookouts, set off fireworks, eat and, and drink alcohol.

Read full story

Missing Teen, Lower Windwor Township, Mom Pleading for Public's Help

Rarely do I come across a missing person's case so close to home that I have not heard about, especially since I’m a big missing person's advocate. I often wonder how news gets disseminated these days, because this story didn’t seem to go far, at least from my point of view.

Read full story
1 comments
York County, PA

Hanover Borough still under burn ban despite York County lift - Fireworks will still go on as planned for the community

Unfortunately for those of you in Hanover Borough, which is in York County, Pennsylvania the burn ban is NOT lifted. This means the burn ban enacted earlier this month on June 5th then updated on the June 12th, 2023, stays in place for the Hanover Borough and yes, they can do this regardless of the lift of the burn ban enacted by the York County Board of Commissioners.

Read full story
3 comments
York County, PA

Fireworks, Campfires, & S'mores - The Burn Ban has been lifted Enjoy your 4th of July holiday

The York County Board of Commissioners has lifted the burn ban that was updated and put into place on July 12th, 2023. S’mores, private fireworks, more S’mores and more private fireworks. Maybe throw in a few campfires and burn a hot dog or make a mountain pie or two.

Read full story
6 comments
York County, PA

No Fireworks For Private Use, but not all hope is lost, York City will have them with York Symphony Orchestra

Everyone wants to set off fireworks, and that’s understandable. It was never legal in Pennsylvania until 2017, at least class C fireworks weren’t. But this year a burn ban went into effect on June 5th, in York County, Pennsylvania. You might question this saying, “What about all the rain we recently received?”

Read full story
3 comments

Allowing service dogs in restaurants and stores, can store owners say no?

Not too long ago, I wrote an article on here about a service dog being brought into a restaurant. It happened in the small town where I grew up. It hit me hard because I, too, have been the owner of a service dog.

Read full story
131 comments
Spring Grove, PA

Missing Teen in Spring Grove Area Police Asking for Assistance

Here we go again with another missing teenager. This time, a runaway from the Spring Grove Borough Area. I know teens run away for various reasons and are often located within 48 hours or return home within a 48 hour window, however if anyone knows of her whereabouts please contact the local police immediately.

Read full story
Lancaster County, PA

When summer is over Escape to Margaritaville at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

What is there to do in or around York and Lancaster County when summer is over?. One thing I love to do is book a show or two at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. The Christmas shows at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre are always a hit, but one show that is guaranteed to be a big seller is “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville.”

Read full story
2 comments
York County, PA

How One Restaurant Changed Over Time and those loaded nachos I can’t seem to get enough of

I was born and raised in York County, Pennsylvania, and I’m proud to say I’m 54-years-old as of June 1st. Why am I telling you this? It’s essential for me that you know I have known what this area has been like for a long time.

Read full story
1 comments
York, PA

Missing Teen in York, York City Police Need Your Help

Writing about missing children is a challenge. It’s a national and even an international topic, not just a local topic, therefore it’s hard to get everyone’s attention although everyone needs to be aware of this situation.

Read full story
5 comments
Hershey, PA

Hershey Isn’t Just For Chocolate It’s For Ice Hockey Too

Hershey isn’t just for chocolate lovers; it is also for ice hockey lovers. And I’m an ice hockey lover. If you aren’t aware of the geography of Pennsylvania, I will give you a quick lesson. York, which is where I am, is close to a lot and one of those places is Hershey.

Read full story

Teen Missing From South Fulton, GA Since June 2nd, 2023

Police need the public's help in finding missing 13-year-old boy from a Walmart store. It was June 2nd, 2023, when Marzel McLean-Louis went missing. He is 13-years old and has been missing from the city of South Fulton, Georgia.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Conserving Water In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is asking for your help in conserving water. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a statewide drought watch. They made the announcement on June 15, 2023.

Read full story
York County, PA

Hanover Borough Teen Goes Missing

On June 9th, 2023, the Hanover Borough Police Department in York County, PA released a notice they are looking for a runaway teen Amar Jackson. Amar was last known to be seen on the 100 block of High Street in the Hanover area.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy