If You Don't Change Your Mindset First, More Action Won't Help

Desiree Peralta

Ending the myth of “work hard” advice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mo1Sl_0dQNVHi500
Photo by Ismael Sanchez from Pexels

What’s the key to success? For many, the answer is to work hard.

Society has sold us the idea that it is the best thing you can do to achieve all your objectives. Even Elon Musk said in an interview that he believes hard work is the absolute key to success:

Work like crazy, that is. Dedicate 80 to 100 hours a week and you will increase your chances of success.

But I realized that at the end of the day, this idea doesn’t make much sense. Many people work hard, for long hours, just to get enough to cover their expenses, or even have to look for a second job on the weekends, and increase their working hours.

However, these same people see how other people who have not made enough merits progress and growing while they remain in the same place. Or how despite their position, their boss doesn’t have the necessary skills to perform their job.

These are facts that can end up disappointing to anybody.

Hard work is never the answer to attracting more money into your life. Working hard is important, but I think that the main key is also working smart. The important thing is to work hard with a goal in mind.

There are many skills more important than working hard.

Productivity depends on self-discipline, and self-discipline is not eternal; it is limited.

Honestly, when someone says that he is working hard, quite possibly he is doing repetitive work (which he learned to do once), many times, thinking that it will give him experience and results.

And of course, the exception to the rule is not lacking, but usually, when it comes to successful people, hard work is never a requirement.

You will never see a person who earns 10 times the minimum wage working 10 times more than a common employee because this is simply something physically impossible.

The monetary income and the successful results we have in life don’t depend on the amount of work we do; on the contrary, they depend on the quality of that work and the strategy used to make it work.

If we think that achieving success is a matter of working hard, in reality, we are putting aside our power to innovate, to design successful and successful strategies with high impact and little effort.

Work hard only matter when you already know what you have to do.

When I started making money from my writing, I was very excited about the potential I could have. One of the first things that crossed my mind was that the more I wrote, the more money I could make.

However, I spent the next 8 months frustrated because no matter how much “effort and hard work I did,” I was not achieving the results I wanted.

Until one day, I decided to learn what makes a story good. I realized that the success did not depend on the number of things I published but on the value of my words.

It doesn’t matter how many things you publish; if nobody likes it, your hard work won’t help you.

Now that I know what I have to do, hard work can help me as long as the quality doesn’t drop.

I know people who tell me they hate their job, but they get up and go to work there the next day. I’m sure they work hard; however, it doesn’t help them because, at the end of the day, they still hate where they are.

If you don’t have a passion for what you are doing, it doesn’t matter how much time you spend on it; you will feel miserable.

If you don’t change your mindset first, more actions won’t help.

If Thomas Edison had kept trying to make the light bulb in the same way that it failed the first time, today we would have no light even though he would not have given up.

He succeeded because every time he failed, he changed his mindset first. HE learned “10,000” different ways not to do it. He didn’t work hard on the same steps until he achieved it.

Imagine that you have a ship with enough fuel to go from one continent to another, you are in Europe, and your goal is to travel to America.

If this ship lost its way on the high seas like the rudder stops working and begins to turn in circles, it would use the same energy that it would need to go from Europe to America, but it would not reach the destination.

People who work hard without a clear objective are like a ship without a rudder. They go to work from Monday to Friday to get to the end of the month, over and over again, without going anywhere. They are always in the same place. And this is what I mean when I say hard work doesn’t work.

The first step is to have a clear objective: What do you want to achieve? And then use the same energy and do something every day to achieve it. In this way, we are working hard but moving forward and progressing.

Final thoughts

We live in a world of false gurus and wrong hopes. We trust what others say or promise us, believing that they will give us the key to our well-being. But many times, we don’t stop to think if what that person is saying really makes sense.

In the real world, results are not only achieved by effort but by a combination of that hard work, a well-oriented way of thinking, and luck.

Working hard is useless if you don’t:

  • Love what you do. If you don’t have a passion for what you are doing, it doesn’t matter how much time you spend on it; you will feel miserable.
  • You are not very clear about what you are doing and why you are doing it.
  • You don’t help anybody. It doesn’t matter how much effort you make; if what you’re doing doesn’t make sense to anybody, it wouldn’t have been worth it.

Sure, hard work works. But only if you have changed your mindset first and you know the steps to achieve it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
personal developmentmental healthlife advicelifestyleself improvement

Comments / 1

Published by

Turning ideas into reality. Programmer by profession, Writer by passion. Writing, productivity, and self-development advice.

Yonkers, NY
1203 followers

More from Desiree Peralta

Don't live from paycheck to paycheck: money movements that people who do not earn much should do this year

“Financial freedom” is a skill, not an amount to be achieved. The way that people build true wealth is they see money differently than everyone else. They don’t see it as something they “have.” They see it as something they deploy and use to build and grow from there.

Read full story
2 comments

I Was a Polemic Influencer; You Shouldn’t Try to Be like Me

We don’t really care about you. Thousands of followers, a community to express yourself, brands that want to collaborate with you, and the possibility of working from your bed by “just” uploading a photo.

Read full story

Working Extra Hours at a Job Is the Worst Way to Waste Your Time

The “extra miles” are a lie. “Employees who have their schedule until 5:00 PM and it is 4:59 PM and they are already in the vehicle ready to leave, even with pending deliverables, is very difficult for them to be considered for positions of more responsibility. A team leader must have people ready to give their time 24/7. You have to go the extra mile.”

Read full story

The worst interview of my life taught me a valuable lesson about respect

You should consider these points before deciding to change your job. Last year I received a call from the company of my dreams. They had an open position and said that I could be a good candidate for them.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Give Your Mind a Break When Rest Is Not Working

“Just take the day” is not always enough. These last few weeks have been incredibly difficult for me. As much as I tried to focus on my business, I just couldn’t sit down and work. My mind was in the clouds, and in general, I felt overwhelmed.

Read full story

How to Clean your Mind from Negative Thoughts and Embrace your Positive Thinking

Our mind doesn’t stop. Human beings think at the rate of 350 to 700 words per minute, but when we speak or listen we do so only at 150. What does that mean? That the largest number of words are the ones we say to ourselves.

Read full story
9 comments

You Will Never Be Rich If You Keep Doing These 10 things

There are no secrets to getting rich overnight, but there are some proven systems that can help you get rich. The reality is that everyone has the same opportunity to be rich. Some may face greater obstacles than others. But the opportunity is there for everyone to seize.

Read full story
13 comments
New York City, NY

Critics outraged Gov. Cuomo is waiting 14 days to leave office, it's necessary to wait those days?

This Tuesday, just one week after the presentation in New York of the report by Letitia James, General Attorney Andrew Cuomo encountered the New Yorkers and spoke for the first time live on a TV report stating that he had sexually harassed 11 women and announced that -surprised the vast majority- that he had resigned as Governor and would leave office in 14 days.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Kathy Hochul Became New York's First Woman Governor after Cuomo resignation

For the first time in history, a woman will lead the regional government: Kathy C. Hochul, current vice governor, will assume office in 14 days, when Andrew Cuomo's besieged resignation, announced today, becomes official. for accusations of employee harassment.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York's Vaccination Passport Applications Don't work: it has Privacy And Effectiveness Issues

As New York is the first major U.S. city that has been mandating evidence of Covid-19 vaccination for indoor activities such as dining or theatre, technology specialists are concerned that applications have issues with their accuracy and privacy so that New Yorkers can use their original paper vaccine cards.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Slow recovery: New York City hotels continue to have 70% unemployment, it is one of the most critical Cities

According to the Mayor of NYC, hotels in the city have already recovered their pre-pandemic occupancy levels. However, a report indicates unemployment in the hotel industry at the state level remains at almost 40%, the second-highest rate of loss in the country.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York will register 200,000 cases a day of coronavirus with new wave of Delta variant

Despite President Joe Biden's attempts to minimize coronavirus infections, the Delta variety is causing havoc in places where vaccination rates are poor, resulting in up to 200,000 daily infections.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

Everything you need to know about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's scandal: even Biden asks him to resign

After the revelation of the 'explosives' results of the investigation carried out by the State Attorney General's Office into the accusations of sexual harassment against Governor Andrew Cuomo, the president gave signs that he does not intend to leave office despite increasing pressure to resign.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Mayor Encourage But Don't Require Universal Indoor Masking Yet

Bill de Blasio, the New York City Mayor, strongly encouraged vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors but halted Monday after reappearing on a mask mandate in an attempt to focus on vaccines.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Places In New York City That You Can Only Visit If You've Been Vaccinated

Following the campaign to get as many New Yorkers as possible vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19), numerous locations will be closed to the unvaccinated. The recent CDC research shows that the Delta variation is as contagious as chickenpox and can be more deadly than other variants of the coronavirus, meaning that the most popular places of performance in town are implementing regulations that ban non-vaccinated individuals from attending events.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New incentives to the city: NYC offers $100 to anyone who gets their first COVID-19 vaccine shot

Beginning Friday, New York City will give a $ 100 incentive to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a municipal clinic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday. The proposal aims to offer a fresh impetus to New York's vaccination program, which currently has close to 10 million shots delivered but has witnessed a decline of shots in recent weeks.

Read full story

Governor Cuomo announces rent assistance process will be easier and faster in New York

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) will expedite the processing of the more than 150,000 applications to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program that have been submitted by New Yorkers who have fallen behind on their rent due to the pandemic, as well as make the application process for funds easier.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

De Blasio to mandate COVID vaccine or weekly tests for all NYC municipal workers

Major Bill de Blasio said that New York City workers would require vaccinations or testing of COVID-19 weekly. De Blasio announced the decree, which would affect around 340,000 city workers, citing the risk and lethality of the fast spreading Delta strain. This covers both instructors and police officers in the city.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Activists demand stop to homeless transfers from hotels to shelters and work to end homeless New York crisis

As the "Month Of Homeless Rights" in New York City came to its end, activists and political leaders in New York strongly attacked De Blasio administration for what they describe as a "false", "unfair", "racist" and "irresponsible” move to relocate about 8, 000 homeless people settled in hotels to protect them from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy