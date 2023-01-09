A DIY Method for Saving Money

This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. There is no cost to the user.

DIY high top bar table Photo by DesignsforDIY

“The first step to being good at something, is being bad at it.” -Unknown

While I don’t know who said the above quote, I believe they are 100% right. Getting started is the hardest part and in most cases whatever your new endeavor is, it is unlikely you will be good at it the first time around. Don’t be discouraged though! We need to start somewhere.

Take woodworking for example and in my case the first serious DIY project I made, building a high top bar table from scratch. When I built my first DIY project, I did not know much about woodworking so I took a dive into it head first and had some decent results. While the table looks nice, it was hardly perfect but I learned a ton and the subsequent projects became progressively easier. Here is how I did it:

Safety first Do Your Research Determine your equipment Select your materials Make a plan Execute

Step 1: Safety

Before diving into any project that could potentially cause you or someone else any harm, please, please, please consider the safety aspects of the activity and wear your personal protective equipment (PPE). PPE includes safety glasses, hearing protection, dust masks, etc. Understanding the dangers in working with power tools and building safe items is critically important so that at the end of the day everyone’s well being is still intact.

Step 2: Do you research

While this seems like an obvious and easy step I am not just going to tell you to run a google search on your DIY project. While that is a great idea and can help get you started there are many other resources online to help you plan your project and help get you started. Here are my top 5.

Forums

Forums like Woodworkingtalk.com are chalk full of folks willing to give their opinions and help people out. There are some very skilled people on these forums and it is pretty easy to discern who is giving good advice and who does not know what they are talking about.

Youtube

This may be an obvious one but worth mentioning. There seems to be a how-to video for just about anything on youtube and if you don’t find exactly what you are looking for, chances are you can find something pretty close to help guide you.

Communities

Similar to a dedicated forum, a community on a platform like Reddit has a lot of folks interested in the topic of your choice. It is a great place to get feedback, post questions, and brainstorm ideas with like minded people.

Blogs

A simple internet search for a topic + blog will yield a variety of results from some very qualified people who have built a following and are vetted through google’s search algorithms for providing high quality content.

Dedicated instruction websites

Simply put there are sites that host build plans and step by step instructions on 1000s of projects. Here are a few examples:

https://woodworkersworkshop.com/woodworking_plans/category/102

https://www.instructables.com/

Bonus resource: Your local library: Books still exist 😆 and the library is a great place for free information on almost anything.

Step 3: Determine your equipment

Once you have a project in mind and you have thought about the safety aspects of your project, start thinking about what you might need for tools. If you are cutting wood for example, how are you going to cut it? Powered tool or by hand? If powered, what types of cuts will you need to make and how many? The answers to many of these questions could come from free online build plans and they may even include an equipment list. For example this cornhole board equipment list does a great job of laying out exactly what equipment you will need to build the project. However, whatever equipment you choose is also an opportunity to get creative with what fits your budget and your preferences. Just because a table saw is called out in an equipment list doesn’t mean you can’t make a similar cut with a circular saw.

Step 4: Select your materials

Determine everything you will need to build your project. Some sites provide a material list to help with this. Going back to our earlier example, the cornhole board material list is also provided in an easy to understand layout. What is also nice is that it also provides links on where to buy the materials. If the materials are not provided, make a list of everything you will need and head to your local hardware store, crafts dealer, or lumber yard, wherever fits your needs.

It is always good to buy a little extra material especially when first starting out. First, it will allow for some test material to practice your first cut, screw hole, etc. and second, it will save a trip back to the store if you make a mistake. Another pro-tip on materials and to save some money is to search around for scrap material that you can reuse. Think about the town swap area, anyone that deals with wood in the area that may have leftovers that end up in the garbage, or factories looking to get rid of pallets, etc. There are many opportunities to find quality material at a discount or even free.

Step 5: Make a plan

If comprehensive step by step instructions are not provided, you will need to think about how your project will come together. The order of operations in many cases will matter. For example, if it is a glued together assembly that is painted, you don’t want to paint it first and glue afterwards since the paint may compromise the ability for the glue to stick to the material. Similarly, if there are hard to reach areas for nailing or screwing, maybe these areas are more accessible prior to installing a different component. If at all possible I would highly recommend modeling your project in CAD first. This will help you identify the build process and avoid costly mistakes.

Step 6: Execute

Now all that is left to do is to go start building. Remember, your first project probably won’t come out as well as you hope but hey, we all need to start somewhere. Also, remember you are typically your own worst critic. Maybe people won’t even notice a small imperfection that you may think is a big deal. You’ll learn a lot and before you know it, you’ll be highly proficient and have some good work to show off. Start building today!