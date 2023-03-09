Some Online Games Even the Playing Field

Denise Shelton

When it comes to games apps, some of them are playing you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12faOJ_0lC9NYvJ00
Games developers want to keep you playing as long as possible.

There’s no crime in killing a little time playing games on your phone. The apps are generally free if you’re willing to expose yourself to a few ads. They can be addicting, though, and there’s an excellent reason for that: the game companies design them to be in more ways than you may realize.

Playing the field

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MqpOa_0lC9NYvJ00
Game apps can be a good way to kill time when you're waiting for a medical appointment or for water to boil.

I haven’t played very many games on my phone. I used to like Angry Birds. I played Candy Crush for a while. But, unfortunately, relatively harmless time-suckers like that eventually lost their appeal.

Like me, you may have gotten sucked into the “games of chance” stuff where you can win money and gift cards. I wasted an obscene amount of time playing Lucky Money before I realized I’d make more searching city streets for dropped pennies.

Just a friendly game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLp9n_0lC9NYvJ00
Playing games online is one way that old friends from childhood keep in touch.


old childhood friends

One game I’ve stuck with is Words with Friends, now Words with Friends 2. I limit my opponents to people I know in real life. (I stopped playing with strangers when I realized that the app’s reputation as “Tinder for seniors” is well-earned.)

When my friends and I lived in the same town, we got together for a game of Scrabble, Boggle, or Risk around somebody’s kitchen table. Those were great times. We’re scattered across the country now, so game nights aren’t an option.

Playing a quick WWF game against an old pal for a few days doesn’t begin to compare with real-life gameplay, but it reminds me of better days, and it’s an easy way to keep in touch. It was also a huge ego boost when I beat my high school’s valedictorian. Ah, but do I beat him?

Go Fishy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WzhCz_0lC9NYvJ00
When something seems too good to be true, it often is.

The first time I beat Paul, the valedictorian, I was ecstatic. This guy has to have a solid 10 to 15 IQ points on me. I must be more intelligent than I thought I was!

But, of course, there is luck involved. He may have pulled a lousy selection of letter tiles. I didn’t expect ever to beat him again. But when it happened a few more times, I got suspicious.

When I told my husband I thought the game might be rigged, he looked at me with the rare mixture of pity and scorn only a person with a lifetime of IT knowledge under his belt can summon.

“Ya think? Duh!”

The aim is player addiction

The goal of the gaming app designer is to keep you playing the game for as long and as often as possible. In other words, the success of any game app lies in the number of players who become addicted to it.

“…behavioral psychologists and programming experts are actually using our vulnerabilities — neurochemically speaking — to ensure we don’t turn these games off.” — Dr. Lisa Strohman, Digital Citizens Academy

The apps are free because once you are addicted to them, you will keep playing even though they repeatedly feed you the same annoying ads. A lot of these games depend on advertising revenue to operate.

But even the games that provide fee-based, ad-free options are still intent on hooking you. Your fee is nothing compared to the money they can make from selling you extra game time.

Dr. Lisa Strohman, the founder of Digital Citizen Academy, addresses this issue on her blog, where she states, “…behavioral psychologists and programming experts are using our vulnerabilities — neurochemically speaking — to ensure we don’t turn these games off.”

Why do you think they call it dopamine?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1QxC_0lC9NYvJ00
Photo byPsychguides.com
“Dopamine causes you to want, desire, seek out, and search. It increases your general level of arousal and your goal-directed behavior. Dopamine makes you curious about ideas and fuels your searching for information. Dopamine creates reward-seeking loops in the sense that people will repeat pleasurable behavior, from checking Instagram to taking drugs.” — Psychology Today

There are four levels to the science behind creating addictive games:

  1. Make the game fun and engaging. Bright colors, appealing sounds, and original graphics add to the experience. Leveling up is easy at first. Mastering a level triggers a dopamine release.
  2. Introduce a higher level of difficulty. If you win all the time, the game gets boring. Wait times enhance the urge to continue.
  3. Offer a shortcut to progression. Introduce pay-to-play options.
  4. Keep players engaged. Game offers rewards such as badges or tokens and sends notifications.

Why you’re not as good as you think you are

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ITUF_0lC9NYvJ00
Feeling smart feels good. Game designers exploit this in numerous ways.

It’s simple. The app lets you win. Not consistently, but just enough to ensure you keep playing. You’re playing with a stacked deck.

If I lost every time I played Words with Friends 2 against Paul, I’d eventually stop because I wouldn’t get that dopamine rush. However, my stopping is not in the app’s best interests because Paul is on my friends list, he plays a lot, my friends list is short, and I don’t play against strangers. So if I stop playing against Paul, I might stop playing altogether.

Therefore, the app must allow me to win more than I would if we played a non-rigged board game face-to-face like Scrabble.

That’s the sad truth about Words with Friends 2 and most other game apps. They will do whatever it takes to keep you playing, even if it means letting you win when you don't deserve it.

Despite all that, I’ll probably keep playing because it keeps me connected to old friends, and coming up with words is good for my brain. Besides, winning isn’t everything.

