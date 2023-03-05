Home Cooking: Old-Fashioned Pot Roast Recipe

Denise Shelton

My mother-in-law made a mean pot roast. Here is her recipe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLTiS_0l7qA9Z600
A 2-liter Dutch oven is ideal for making a pot roast that's juicy and delicious.Photo byEdgar CastrejononUnsplash

I discovered pot roast relatively late in life. My mother never cooked a beef roast that wasn’t medium rare, at least not on purpose. It wasn’t until I met my husband in college that I discovered the perfection that was his mother Helen’s pot roast. She was gracious enough to share her secret with me, and now I’m sharing it with you. You’ll thank me later.

For years I kept Helen’s pot roast instructions, scribbled on a page of pocket notebook paper dotted with water stains, in my recipe box. I say instructions because, besides the meat, there are only three other ingredients: salt, pepper, and garlic powder. (The garlic powder is my innovation, she didn’t use it.)

That recipe box is somewhere in my basement where it’s been since I moved into my new house over three years ago. (I’m not very enthusiastic about unpacking.) Fortunately, this recipe is so simple, I know it by heart.

Here are the key elements of Helen’s process:

  • The pot — I use a 2.25 quart (2 liter) Le Creuset enameled dutch oven. (Le Creuset prefers to call it a french oven, naturellement.) Helen used a plain old cast iron one. Either one is fine. The size you use should be big enough to fit the roast without having to cram it in there. In a pinch. you can use a good-sized, oven-safe pot with a lid.
  • The meat — Find a 2.5 to 3 lb. chuck roast nicely marbled all over with lots of fat.
  • Time and temperature — If you remember to start cooking early, I recommend roasting for 4 or 5 hours at about 250 degrees F. You can get by with about 3 hours at 350 degrees F, but low and slow produces a more tender result.

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 250 degrees F.
  2. Sprinkle the bottom of the dutch oven with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. A teaspoon or two of each should do it.
  3. Place the chuck roast in the dutch oven and cover it with the lid.
  4. Put the roast in the oven and set a timer for 2 hours.
  5. When the timer goes off, remove the roast from the oven.
  6. Uncover the roast, turn it over, replace the lid, and put it back in to roast until the meat is fall-apart tender. For a 2.5 lb. roast, this is usually another 2 to 3 hours. Check it a the four-hour mark. If it’s not falling apart all over, give it another hour.

At this point, you might want to remove the roast to a plate and cover it with foil while you make gravy from the drippings. I don’t find gravy to be necessary myself. The meat is enough for me. I usually serve it with a side of steamed, buttered broccoli and a glass of good red wine.

When I tell people I don’t add liquid to my pot roast, they’re often surprised. If you choose a well-marbled cut of meat, there’s no need. When you take the meat out to turn it over during the cooking process, if it looks dry, you can add half a cup of water. I’ve never had to, though.

You may be skeptical about a recipe with so few ingredients, but don’t be. Some of the best food is simplicity itself. I’ve tried many other recipes for pot roast over the years, including the Pioneer Woman’s version that has all kinds of things added. The additional ingredients may improve the taste of the gravy, but if you’re not going to make any, there isn’t much point, in my opinion.

Give Helen’s pot roast strategy a try, and let me know in the comments how it turns out.

