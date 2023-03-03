Home Cooking: Small-Batch Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Sometimes, less is more

You don't have to make dozens of cookies at a time with this small-batch recipe. Photo by Shakti Rajpurohit on Unsplash

The Nestlé® Toll House® chocolate chip cookie recipe we all know and love is great, but one batch yields five dozen cookies. That was fine when my son and his friends were hanging around grazing night and day, but now it’s just my husband and me.

Yes, of course, I can freeze some for later, but, knowing me, I’d end up eating them all in a week anyway. Much better to avoid temptation and make a smaller batch.

This recipe from Christina Lane yields just 12 cookies. (Check out her Dessert for Two blog for more small-batch goodies.) The ingredients are similar to the Toll House recipe, with a tweak here and there.

I think the slight differences result in a better-looking cookie, and they are every bit as delicious.

Ingredients

6 Tbs. softened unsalted butter

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

3 Tbs. granulated sugar

1 large egg yolk (save the egg white for another use)

3/4 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 cup + 2 Tbs. all-purpose flour

1/8 tsp. fine salt

1/4 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. baking powder

1/3 cup chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F. Line a light-colored baking sheet with either parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. In a medium bowl, beat the butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. It should take less than a minute. Add the brown and white sugars and beat for 25 seconds or so, until the mixture is fluffy. Add the egg yolk along with the vanilla and beat briefly, just to combine. Whisk together the flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder in another bowl. Add the flour mixture to the cookie dough and beat to combine. Add the chocolate chips and stir them to incorporate them throughout the dough. Divide the dough into 12 equal-sized balls. A cookie scoop is ideal, but if you don’t have one, a pair of clean hands works fine, too. Space the balls of dough evenly across the surface of the cookie sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove the cookies from the oven when the edges turn golden brown. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the cookies rest for a minute. Use a spatula to remove the cookies to a baking rack to cool.

If you try this recipe, let me know what you think in the comments.