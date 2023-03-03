This weekend is your only chance to see these FREDDY award contenders

These talented teens provide solid entertainment at a great value

Student actors at Wilson Area High School rehearse the musical "Pippin". Photo by Wilson Area High School Drama

The first four contenders in the race for the FREDDY Awards open (and close) this weekend. High school productions have short runs compared to most community theatre or professional shows. If you're interested in seeing them, you have to act fast.

Why go to see a high school musical if you don't know anyone in the cast? There are several reasons:

Lehigh Valley high school theatre productions are a cut above what you may be used to. This area is home to a number of top-flight community theatre companies, so a lot of these kids have more than one or two school productions under their belts. Some of them have been honing their skills since kindergarten. Thanks to the FREDDYs, there are awards and scholarships on the table, which ups everyone's game considerably. You will be entertained.

It's a good time at a great price. If you enjoy musical theatre, Broadway is a short trip away, and road companies play Philadelphia. But the prices? Yikes! Even the nose-bleed seats can run into hundreds of dollars. The State Theatre in Easton is playing host to the touring company of The Book of Mormon this month, and tickets are a steal compared to Broadway, with balcony seats going for $57 apiece. In contrast, this weekend, you can see any of the four FREDDY contenders on offer for around $10 to $15. That's four for the price of one!

Attending high school musicals is an enjoyable way to support youth in our community. People do a lot of headshaking about "kids today," but most of them don't do much about it. By supporting positive activities like high school theatre, sports, and community projects, you're helping to ensure these character-building activities continue and thrive.

Wilson Area High School - Pippin

Book by ROGER O. HIRSON Music & Lyrics by STEPHEN SCHWARTZ

(Parental advisory: This show contains mature content.)

Friday, March 3 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 5, at 2:30 pm

Click here for tickets to Pippin.

Easton Area High School - Once Upon a Mattress

Friday, March 3 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, March 4 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, March 5, at 1:30 pm

Click here for tickets to Once Upon a Mattress.

Northwestern Lehigh High School - DISASTER!

Friday, March 3 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, March 4 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, March 5, at 2:00 pm

Click here for tickets to DISASTER! or call 610-298-8661 x2267.

Moravian Academy - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Friday, March 3 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 5, at 2:00 pm

Click here for tickets to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, or call 610-691-1600.