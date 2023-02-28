The Man Who Mailed Himself to Freedom

Denise Shelton

Henry "Box" Brown became a noted abolitionist speaker, showman, and magician, but his first trick was undoubtedly his best

Henry "Box" Brown.Photo byUnknown (public domain)

The journey from slavery in the South to freedom in the North in antebellum America was perilous. Failure along the way could lead to cruel punishments or even death. But, the desire to escape enslavement was so strong in some that they took extraordinary risks.

Henry "Box" Brown was one of these people. His plan to mail himself across the Mason-Dixon line inside a wooden crate was audacious, ingenious, and more dangerous than it might seem. This is his story.

Early life at the Hermitage

“Tell me not of kind masters under slavery’s hateful rule! There is no such thing as a person of that description, for, as you will see, my master, one of the most distinguished of this uncommon class of slave-holders hesitated not to allow the wife of my love to be torn from my fond embrace, and the darling idols of my heart, my little children, to be snatched from my arms.” — Henry “Box” Brown from his autobiography
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2163OB_0l27e7V300
The Hermitage plantation in Virginia where Brown was born.Photo byPiedmont VA History

Henry Brown was born on the Hermitage plantation in Louisa County, Virginia, in 1819. His owner, Revolutionary War veteran John Barret, made it a practice to treat his enslaved people better than was usual, and his neighbors disapproved.

Brown spent his early years in the company of his parents and siblings, which was unusual for an enslaved person in the antebellum South. In his autobiography, Brown states that he was not beaten or starved, and his work was not particularly taxing. He was keenly aware from an early age, however, that his situation depended entirely on the whims of his master, who, to his enslaved workers, was a godlike creature. Unfortunately, Barret did nothing to correct this false impression, as it worked to his advantage.

Engraving from an 1863 edition of the Illustrated London News of an enslaved person preaching on a plantation.Photo byUnknown (public domain)

Brown writes that most of the enslaved people at the Hermitage believed Barret to "be God" and that his son was "the Savior." What religious education they were given was intended to control them, not save their souls. Many enslavers of the time didn't believe black people had souls. They told them that God would send them to Hell if they didn't submit and serve them well. The fear of hellfire and damnation was a valuable and effective tool to ensure cooperation.

“Slaves, obey your earthly masters with respect and fear, and with sincerity of heart, just as you would obey Christ.”— Ephesians 6:5

From farm to town

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rymM_0l27e7V300
Richmond, VA, during the Civil War era.Photo byUnknown (public domain)

Mr. Barret took a particular liking to Brown and ordered that he not be mistreated. One of Barret's sons freed the 40 enslaved people he owned, so when the elder Barret lay dying, he called the teenage Brown to his side; Brown had every expectation of being freed himself.

Instead, Barret told him he was giving him to his son William, and Brown was sent to work in a tobacco warehouse in Richmond. Brown's situation was unusual because William Barret gave him his own money to rent lodgings and accumulate savings.

Marriage and children

When he grew older, Brown met and married Nancy, an enslaved person belonging to another owner. Nancy's owner agreed not to sell Nancy if Brown would pay him regularly, which Brown faithfully did. The Browns had three children together and were expecting a fourth when Brown's wife's owner reneged on his promise.

The unscrupulous enslaver sold Brown's wife and children to another enslaver in North Carolina. Brown would never see them again.*

Nothing left to lose

After losing his wife and family, Brown was determined to escape the system that caused him such pain and hardship. The idea came to him suddenly: he would mail himself to freedom.

Brown recruited the help of a free black man named James C. A. Smith and Samuel A. Smith (no relation), a white shoemaker who was sympathetic to Brown's plight. They built a shipping crate 3 by 2.67 by 2 feet, just big enough for Brown to crouch in, drilled air holes to prevent suffocation, and stenciled the words "Dry Goods" on the crate's side. They also printed "Handle with Care" and "This Side Up" on the outside of the crate.

A very special delivery

Brown chose to ship himself via the Adams Express Company because it was the shipper of choice for abolitionists sending anti-slavery newspapers and pamphlets to the South. More importantly, the company had a reputation for confidentiality and efficiency. Now he had to find someone in a free state willing to accept his "special delivery."

Brown dipped into his savings of $166 and paid Samuel Smith $86 to travel to Philadelphia to enlist the assistance of the Pennsylvania Anti-Slavery Society. Smith met with minister James Miller McKim, William Still, and Cyrus Burleigh, who agreed to help.

Upon returning to Richmond, Smith corresponded with the Philadelphians to finalize arrangements. The society's members told Smith that they had enlisted the help of Quaker merchant Passmore Williamson. As a result, Brown's crate would be received at Williamson's office, and, if all went according to plan, Brown would secure his freedom.

Inside the box

On March 29, 1849, Brown began his journey to freedom. He climbed into the crate, and his friends nailed down the lid. There was no going back now. He sustained himself along the way with a small container of water and a few biscuits wrapped in a cloth.

The entire trip took only 27 hours, but Brown found it to be an unpleasant experience. The box was transported by wagon three times during his journey, by railroad car twice, by steamboat, and by ferry.

Just as today, handlers treated the package instructions as more of a suggestion than an imperative.

They did not always handle the crate with care or position it upright. According to Brown's personal account, he spent some excruciating time upside down:

“I felt my eyes swelling as if they would burst from their sockets, and the veins on my temples were dreadfully distended with a pressure of blood upon my head.”

Free at last

Brown finally arrived at his destination on March 30, 1849, and members of the Philadelphia Vigilance Committee, including Williamson, McKim, William Still, opened the crate. According to Brown's account, his first words were, "How do you do, gentlemen?" He then sang a psalm from the Bible he had chosen for the occasion.

A second flight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34n0Ez_0l27e7V300
Handbill advertising one of Brown's exhibitions.Photo byUnknown (public domain)

For a short time after he arrived in Philadelphia, Brown was a frequent speaker at abolitionist gatherings, sharing the story of his life and escape from slavery.

Unfortunately, the passage of the Fugitive Slave Law of 1850 meant that Brown could be recaptured in a free state and sent back to his former owner in the South. The freedom he had worked so hard to secure was threatened once again.

So, Brown moved to England, where, in 1855, he married Jane Floyd, a white woman from Cornwall, and started a new family. He lived there for 25 years, touring the country as a showman and magician.

Henry Brown and his family eventually returned to America in 1875. His family, by then, had joined his magic act, and they sometimes performed as a singing group. The last known performance of Henry Brown, evidenced by a contemporary newspaper ad, was with his wife Jane and daughter Annie in February of 1889 in Brantford, Ontario, Canada.

Henry "Box" Brown died in Toronto, Canada, on June 15, 1897. His body rests in Toronto's Necropolis Cemetery.

"I waited patiently for the Lord
And he, in kindness to me, heard my calling
And he hath put a new song into my mouth"Even thanksgiving — even thank"giv"ng
Unto our God!"

— from Psalm 40, which Henry "Box" Brown sang after emerging from his shipping crate

* Footnote: According to historian Jeffrey Ruggles in his book The Unboxing of Henry Brown, news of Brown’s successful escape and subsequent prosperity as a lecturer reached the ears of the North Carolina owner of Brown’s first wife Nancy and their children. The man offered to sell his family back to him, but Brown declined the offer. This was an embarrassment in the abolitionist community and the information was suppressed.

