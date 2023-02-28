Easton, PA

Easton Area High School Presents Once Upon a Mattress

Tickets are now on sale for performances from March 2nd through 5th at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/EAHS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPuaH_0l259Alx00
The cast of EAHS's Once Upon a Mattress.Photo byEAHS/James Vivian contributed photo

In the running for this year's FREDDY awards, Easton Area High School's Once Upon a Mattress should prove to be uproarious fun for the whole family.

In this Tony-award-winning musical re-telling of Hans Christian Andersen's "The Princess and the Pea," "Queen Aggravain has decreed that no one in the kingdom can marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, finds a bride. But, unfortunately, none can pass the Sensitivity Test the queen requires.

The case looks hopeless until a singularly unlikely candidate shows up in the form of "swamp princess" Winnifred the Woebegone, played by EAHS Senior Hannah Relvas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPAL3_0l259Alx00
Princess Winnifred (Hannah Relvas) and Prince Dauntless (David Simon Fortsch) in EAHS's Once Upon a Mattress.Photo byEAHS/James Vivian contributed photo

Relvas has acted since elementary school, appearing in Sing for America productions, PBS Kids commercials, and other shows.

Of her OUAM character, she says, "Princess Winnifred is a special human being. She is strong, comedic, odd, and lovable. She is not worried about how other people view her. Ultimately, she is just there to make everyone around her happy."

The role of Winnifred's nemesis, Queen Aggravain, is played by Hannah Gutekunst, also a senior. The actor's come a long way from her first musical theatre role, playing "a mean fork" in the ensemble of Beauty and the Beast, Jr.

Gutekunst says she loves playing a powerful woman. "She (Aggravain) controls her kingdom, and when she speaks, everyone listens. She has this booming voice which people may not like very much, but they hear what she has to say."

Both actors are especially excited to be involved in the FREDDY awards competition, as COVID restrictions limited their ability to participate in the past. "Having the suspense build up over my last four years is truly something special," says Gutekunst.

EAHS Musical Theatre Director/Producer James Vivian stresses the educational and developmental benefits of such experiences for students on stage and behind the scenes. "Working with music and theatre really help develop a young person's mind in many ways. It teaches organization and problem-solving skills, social skills, diversity, acceptance, and teamwork."

Part of the team is stage manager EAHS Senior Nick Romfo, who says he became involved in the technical aspects of musical theatre due to a friend's recommendation.

"The most challenging part of my job is dealing with big groups of people, but it also makes the job fun," says Romfo. Although he says he prefers to work behind the scenes, he does enjoy his "five seconds of fame" when the crew members take a bow at the end of the show. He also points out that one advantage he has is not having to worry about costume malfunctions.

EAHS's Once Upon a Mattress performances begin at 7:00 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, and at 1:30 pm on Sunday, March 5th.

Advance ticket purchases at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/EAHS are recommended. Tickets may be purchased at the door only if available.

