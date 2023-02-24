Easton's State Theatre Needs Your Help to Feed 116 Freddy Awards Participants

Your donations help feed Freddy Awards contestants as they rehearse for the big show. Photo by Matheus Ferrero on Unsplash

Spring is high school musical season in the Lehigh Valley, and student actors and crew are hard at work on their productions. If you're new to the area, you may not be aware that musical theater is taken every bit as seriously in our high schools as football is in other places. (To be fair, football is taken pretty seriously, too.)

One of the reasons is the FREDDY© Awards which recognize and reward exceptional accomplishments in the production and performance of musical theater in 29 participating high schools in Lehigh and Northampton Counties, Pennsylvania, and Warren County, New Jersey.

Nominations for the FREDDY© Awards will be announced on May 11th, and for the next two weeks, the State Theatre in Easton will host 116 of the area's best and brightest rising stars as they rehearse for the awards ceremony on May 25th.

Click here for a list of the high school musicals participating in the FREDDY© Awards this year. The first performances begin next week and run through April. Check individual school websites for dates and times. Seeing as many shows as possible makes watching the big broadcast all the more exciting.

Last year, when the State Theatre launched its FEED THE FREDDYS campaign, the community response was enthusiastic. Donations go to feed the students as they rehearse long hours in preparation for the show, which is broadcast live every year on WFMZ Channel 69.

According to the State Theatre website, over $1.8 million in scholarships, internships, and community awards have been distributed through the FREDDY© Awards program since 2003.

The State Theatre needs your support to provide 1400 meals and snacks to students free of charge during rehearsals for the show. Their goal is to raise $15,000 for this effort, but donations of any size are greatly appreciated. All donors to the FEED THE FREDDYS campaign will have their names listed in the programs handed out to audience members.