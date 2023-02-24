Musical Comedy Sister Act to Open at Civic Theatre of Allentown This Week

Sister Act opens at Civic Theatre of Allentown on Friday, February 24th. Photo by (Civic Theatre of Allentown)

Joyous, uplifting, and hysterically funny, the musical Sister Act opens this week at Civic Theatre of Allentown 's 19th Street Theatre.

Based on the 1992 hit film of the same name, Sister Act tells the story of nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier, whose life is turned upside down when she witnesses a murder. Complicating matters, the killer is her gangster boyfriend.

Deloris flees to the police station for help and runs into her old school friend, Eddie, who is now a cop. Eddie arranges a unique protective custody situation for Deloris. He disguises her as a nun, and she takes up residency in a convent supervised by a less-than-enthusiastic Mother Superior.

A fish out of water, Deloris undergoes a difficult adjustment period before bonding with the resident nuns through their shared love of music.

Sister Act runs February 24th-March 12th. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm. Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm. Ticket prices are as follows:

ADULTS: $34 premium / $25 general

CIVIC THEATRE MEMBER PRICE: $29 premium / $24 general

STUDENTS/ SENIORS 60+/ MILITARY: $32 premium / $23 general

CHILDREN 13 AND UNDER (when applicable): $13 premium / $10 general

A processing fee of $4 per ticket will be added to all orders, whether purchased online, over the phone, or in person.

In addition, a special "Choose Your Price" performance will be held on Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 pm. Orders for this special performance are limited to 8 tickets.

Tickets may be purchased online, over the phone at 610-433-8903, or by visiting the box office. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday from 10:00 am-4:00 pm. The theatre box office is located at 527 N 19th Street in Allentown.

Sister Act at Civic Theatre of Allentown

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner

Directed by Will Morris

Performed in the 19th Street Theatre