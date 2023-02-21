Eye on Retirement: Is a Book Club a Good Fit for You?

It wasn't for me, and here's why

One way to meet people is to join a book club. Photo by Centre for Ageing Better on Unsplash

We knew nobody when my husband and I moved to the Lehigh Valley six years ago. This wasn't a problem initially because we started renovating the house as soon as we moved in. For the first two years, any social interaction I needed was at the fuse box, under the kitchen sink, or digging out the basement floor. Workers were constantly in and out of the house.

Once the house was under control, I began to explore opportunities to make friends. Everyone tells older people looking for friends to join a book club. So I did.

Library, MeetUp, Women's Organization

Book clubs usually read best-sellers unless the club has a particular focus, like romance or horror.

The Adult Book Group at the Palmer Branch of the Easton Public Library seemed promising, but I couldn't get comfortable there for some reason. So then, I joined another group through MeetUp in Nazareth.

The first meeting went great, but by the third, I learned more about these people than I wanted to, and one woman had a bad habit of turning the meeting into a Dr. Phil episode. (They served a lot of wine at that one.)

Then, I joined a Women's organization in Easton that also happened to have a book club. After hosting a disastrous meeting at my house where everyone but me hated the book, I was done.

I've since realized that I don't belong in a book club. It's astonishing because I love books. But, as it turns out, that's not enough.

What it takes to be everybody's book club bestie

Book clubs can be great if you have the right mix of people. Photo by Alexis Brown on Unsplash

My parents raised me with reverence for the written word. I would never fold down the corner of a book to mark my place or write in the margins. My childhood library card is one of my most cherished possessions. So why wouldn't a die-hard bibliophile like myself be an excellent fit for a book club?

It turns out that a passion for reading is not an essential requirement for being a successful book club member. The critical element is the ability to work and play well with others. Unfortunately, when it comes to that, I suck.

Curious, I checked my kindergarten report card (yes, I saved everything). Sure enough, a big old "N" for "not yet." Well, it's been some years since kindergarten, and if it hasn't happened, it's not going to.

So why else might one fail at being in a book club? Here's the shortlist of red flags:

You don't like other people telling you what to read.

You have no patience for club meeting hosts who come up with terrible questions.

When it's your turn to choose the book, nobody likes it.

You prefer your opinion to all others.

I knew most of this when I joined my first book club, but I did it anyway. I had just moved to Pennsylvania from New Jersey and thought it would be an excellent way to make friends. It wasn't, at least not in my case. I think it's because book clubs bring out the worst in me.

Some book clubs like to break the ice with a glass of wine. Photo by Kelsey Knight on Unsplash

Whenever the club meets, I drink too much wine, monopolize the conversation, and disagree with everybody. I can follow situational etiquette, but I don't want to. Not in a book club meeting, anyway.

I think it's important to know your limitations. Book clubs are not for everybody, but if you love reading, you should join one and see if it fits. You might be surprised at how much fun it is to share your thoughts with others about what you've been reading and hear theirs in return.

Like I was, you might also be surprised to learn that it's just not your thing. That's okay. There's no shame in being who you are, and who I am is someone who shouldn't be in a book club.

I wonder if I should take up pickleball.