Topophilia: The Curse of Growing up in the Perfect Hometown

When you come from paradise, where do you go from there?

A view from the mountain above the author's hometown. Photo by Gerald Berliner on Unsplash

Topophilia means “love of place,” and I've got it bad when it comes to my hometown. Sometimes, I dream of returning permanently, but I know it’s unlikely. Because, about 10 or 15 years ago, the world discovered it, and now everyone wants to live there.

The folks on TripAdvisor adore it. The New York Times frequently touts its beauty and desirability. Every travel blogger and journalist who churns out pieces about “great weekend getaways from the Big Apple” enthuses about my town ad infinitum. It’s historical; it’s artsy; it’s funky; it’s spiritual!

You name it; it’s that and more.

Thanks to the pandemic, legions fled New York City, and, because it’s less than two hours away, some of them resettled there, driving up prices. Consequently, it’s gotten crazy expensive, and the property taxes are insane. So people tend to retire elsewhere unless they’re rich and from somewhere else.

Luckily, I live near enough to visit several times a year. In addition, I’m in two or three Facebook groups where I share photos and stories of the old days with the people I know. It helps.

We all have the same disease. No matter how much we like where we live now, we can’t shake the feeling that it can’t compare to home. How could it?

Every place has its charms, but when your hometown is unique, it leaves an indelible imprint on your psyche and makes it difficult to feel you belong anywhere else.

I went away to college and then lived in several places, some of which I liked just fine. They had things my hometown doesn’t have: more people, better weather, lots more to do and things to see.

Yet, no place has what my hometown has in abundance: my youth. Home is the only place I can reclaim it.

As I walk the streets, trace the river, and hike the mountain trails, I remember who I used to be: who I’m supposed to be. To grow up in my town was to have pride of place. We natives knew how special it was without being told. It had always been evident, even before we ever lived anywhere else.

This town I love is the repository of my ghosts: my first steps, my first kiss, first everything. The shades of those I loved and feared inhabit the buildings and roam the byways. They strut down Main Street, haunt the church pews, and till the fields, frozen in time.

It is a curse of sorts to be unsatisfied with anything less than the place that’s in your blood. And yet, I feel lucky. I grew up kin to a place of fireflies and milkweed, cliffs and streams, where even if everybody didn’t know me, everybody knew someone who did.

It’s a powerful thing for a child to grow up this way, to know you’re somebody, not because of what you have or accomplish, but because of belonging and knowing you belong. To be one with the magic that springs from the magical places is a gift that goes with you wherever you go.