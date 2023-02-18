Easton, PA

How Cowboy "Reckless Bob" Was Tried Three Times for the Same Murder

Denise Shelton

When Bertha Myers was found dead at her home on South West Street in Easton on May 3, 1918, nobody could have predicted the twists and turns the judicial system would take in pursuit of justice. Whether or not it was served is still up for debate.

That the woman had been murdered was clear enough. Her body was bound and gagged. The coroner ruled death by asphyxiation. A strong box where Mrs. Meyers kept her money had been broken into and her house was ransacked.

Within a week, Sterling Hotel employee Charles Shrope was arrested. Under interrogation, Shrope allegedly told District Attorney McCluskey that he and Robert "Reckless Bob" Loomis, a guest at the hotel where he worked, had been drinking heavily at the home of Bertha Myers.

According to Shrope's statement, Loomis told him he would show him how a Texas steer was bound and proceeded to demonstrate upon Mrs. Myers. One newspaper account in The Morning Call stated that the victim suffocated on the gag, although at a later date, Schrope is said to have claimed that Loomis punched her in the nose. The coroner stated that dried blood from the assault contributed to the cause of death. Police caught up with Loomis at Cohoes, NY, and arrested him.

Loomis and Schrope were tried separately in September of that same year. Loomis maintained his innocence, but the jury returned a guilty verdict of first-degree murder. The judge sentenced Loomis to death in the electric chair.

Shrope pled non vult contendere, meaning the defendant is unwilling to admit guilt but is willing for the court to pronounce a sentence. Because of Shrope's unusual plea, it was decided that a jury would not be called and that Judge Stewart would decide his guilt. The judge found Schrope guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced him to death, but the State Supreme Court of Pennsylvania overturned the verdict, ruling that a plea of non vult contendere was not allowable in a capital case. As a result, Schrope was allowed a new trial, this time with a jury.

Schrope's bizarre behavior in court, including trying to eat a paper cup, coupled with the testimony of doctors and people acquainted with him, prompted the judge to rule that Schrope was insane. Instead of the death penalty, he was committed to the Asylum for the Criminally Insane at Farview.

Despite his legally insane status and conflicting statements, Shrope was the star witness when Loomis appealed his case. The jury in Loomis' second trial in September of 1920 returned a guilty verdict of second-degree murder. The judge sentenced him to no less than 19 years in solitary confinement this time. But Loomis' attorney saw an opening since the only witness to the crime, Shrope, was sitting in a mental hospital and had been inconsistent in his testimony.

Samuel W. Cooper, counsel for Loomis, successfully convinced the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to allow Loomis a third trial due to irregularities, including evidence the court deemed should not have been admissible.

By this time, five young women for whom Loomis served as a guide at a dude ranch in Cody, Wyoming, some years previously, came forward as character witnesses. They claimed that Loomis had engaged in a fistfight with some other cowboys who had "attempted to insult" them. Due to the ruling on his competency, the local papers began referring to Shrope as "The Nut."

The third time Loomis was tried for the murder of Bertha Myers was in June 1921. Once again, Shrope was called as a witness, but this time, he claimed that he had lied when he accused Loomis of the murder at the previous two trials. The judge maintained that the prosecution had not proven its case, and Loomis was acquitted.

Later that same year, during trials surrounding the murder of a motorcyclist who witnessed the hijacking of a silk shipment near Cat's Swamp in New Jersey, Easton-based mobster Tony Turko testified that a member of his gang, James Montanna, had been responsible for Bertha Myers' death. In 1923, Montanna was sentenced to 20 to 30 years for his part in the Cat's Swamp hijacking and murder. However, he was never charged in the Myers case. Turko died in the electric chair in 1922.

