Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New Play

Playwright Elizabeth Earle Drinks Photo by (Frank Burd)

How does a new play find its way from the page to the stage? Tonight, writer/director Elizabeth Earle Drinks invites you to participate in the journey as she presents a staged reading of her new play, The Fairy Princess, a comic adaptation of the E.T.A. Hoffman story upon which the beloved Nutcracker ballet is based.

Drinks is a graduate of Nazareth Area High School. She also holds a degree in music composition and vocal performance from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, where her studies included theatre, costuming, and dramatic writing. In addition to The Fairy Princess, she is currently at work on an original musical.

Why a staged reading? Drinks explains it this way, " A staged reading is an integral part of the development process. It's the playwright's chance to gauge audience reactions, get valuable feedback, incorporate the ideas of other artists into the work, and make the show the best it can be before mounting a full production."

An added attraction for the audience is Drinks' expertise in costume design, honed as former head of the Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre wardrobe department. Costuming at staged readings is generally sparse, but Drinks has created numerous small pieces that will aid the audience in character identification and add to the overall charm of the experience. Audience feedback forms will be distributed after the performance.

The Fairy Princess will be presented at 7:00 pm on Saturday, January 28, at the Nazareth Center for the Arts, 30 E. Belvidere Street in Nazareth. You can find advance tickets and information here. A minimum donation of $3.00 per person will be collected at the door.