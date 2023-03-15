Cheating: An Uncommon Cause of Unexpected Behavior

Cheating is an act, not a personality trait. It's not something that everyone who has been cheated on does, and it's not something that everyone who has cheated does.

Photo by Romina Ahmadpour on Unsplash

Cheating is one of the most stressful things someone can go through in a relationship. It's also something that often brings out judgment and assumptions from others who have never been cheated on themselves.

The reality of why people cheat is much less clear-cut than you think, though.

While it's tempting to assume that infidelity is a direct result of one partner being unhappy in the relationship, or that it's always about intimacy, cheating can be an indication of more serious underlying issues in a relationship.

In fact, according to Dr. Shirley Glass (who coined the term "trauma bond"), some people stay in unhealthy relationships because they fear losing their partner more than they fear staying with them--even if that means being abused or cheated on.

Cheating isn't always about intimacy either--it might just be an expression of insecurity within yourself or your partner.

If something feels off in your relationship but no one will talk about it openly (whether because they're afraid or because they don't want to hurt each other), then there may be some things going unsaid between both parties until one decides enough is enough and takes action by stepping outside their comfort zone with someone else as a way of releasing some pent-up energy without having any real intention behind doing so except perhaps getting caught!

Cheating can be a symptom of something deeper.

You know that cheating is a symptom of something deeper. It's not just about intimacy, it's about a deeper emotional problem with the relationship or yourself.

Cheating can be caused by a number of things:

A lack of communication between partners

Low self-esteem and confidence in your partner

An inability to deal with stress in your daily life

You might not know the whole story.

It's important to ask questions and get the full story before making assumptions about someone else's behavior. You may be judging someone based on incomplete information, which could lead you to unfairly judge them or give them an unfair advantage in your life (or in your relationship).

The best way to avoid this is by asking questions--and then actually listening when they answer!

It's not always about intimacy, either.

Sometimes, it's about power and control (think: the guy who expects his wife to stay home with the kids while he works). Sometimes it's about self-esteem (the woman who feels like she needs validation from someone else).

And sometimes it's simply a lack of communication between two people--which can happen in any relationship, even if there isn't an affair involved.

Cheating often stems from one person feeling that the other isn't listening or caring enough; this can lead them down a path of seeking outside affection as an alternative source of support and understanding.

Cheating may actually make your relationship stronger.

It's not always about the other person, either.

And sometimes it can make your relationship stronger.

Cheating is complicated and nuanced, so don't judge someone's behavior without knowing the full story or their motives behind it.

