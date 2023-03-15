Opinion| Changes in Your Partner's Personality and Relationship

Photo by Joshua Sortino on Unsplash

Being in a relationship is a delicate balance between compromise and trust. For many of us, the first person we ever share our heart with is also the first person we learn to love unconditionally.

But what happens when that person starts to change? What happens when your partner's personality takes on dark characteristics that make them seem like someone you don't know?

If your partner is exhibiting any of these signs, it's probably time to take stock of the relationship.

The Narcissist

Narcissists don't care about other people's feelings. They are so self-absorbed that they have no interest in understanding or empathizing with the feelings of others, which makes them very difficult to be around.

Narcissists are not very empathetic. They don't have a strong sense of morality either, so if someone does something wrong, it won't bother them as much as it would bother most people (or even at all).

Narcissists aren't very loyal--they'll leave you for another person without hesitation if they find someone better than you!

The Manipulator

Manipulators can be very charming, convincing and persuasive. They tend to be nice and kind, which makes you want to trust them. They may even make a big show of being caring or compassionate in order to get what they want from you.

If you're dating a manipulator, it's important not only that you know how they operate but also that you develop your own strong sense of self-worth so as not to fall into their traps again and again.

The Psychopath

A psychopath is someone with a personality disorder. They have a set of characteristics that make them different from other people, including:

A lack of empathy or remorse for others' feelings

Impulsivity and recklessness

Deceitfulness, manipulativeness or callousness (lack of conscience)

Psychopaths are often charming and manipulative and can be very good at pretending to care about you. They may appear to be very interested in your relationship, but their true motivations are self-serving--they want something from you without giving anything back in return!

This is why they're often called "social predators." Psychopaths are not typically interested in long-term relationships; they're more focused on short-term gains like power over others or money than anything else.

The Sociopath

A sociopath is a person whose behavior is antisocial, often criminal, and who lacks a sense of moral responsibility or social conscience. They have an inflated ego and are manipulative, deceitful and grandiose.

They typically show no remorse for their actions because they don't see any reason to feel bad about what they do; this allows them to make decisions that would otherwise be considered cruel or unjustifiable without losing sleep over it.

When it comes to relationships with partners, sociopaths are more likely than other Dark Personalities types (Narcissists excluded) to cheat on their significant others without feeling any sense of guilt or remorse afterwards -- provided that they're able to get away with it!

Sociopaths lack empathy towards others which means they don't really care if someone gets hurt by their actions -- even if those actions cause pain directly related back towards themselves!

You might want to take care of your partner if they are exhibiting signs of one of these personality types.

If you have a partner who exhibits any of these signs, it's important to take care of them. You might not be able to stop them from stealing your partner, but at least you can make sure they don't get hurt or killed by doing so.