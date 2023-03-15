The Toxic Ego: An Uncommon and Unexpected Ego

The ego is the part of us that makes us who we are. It's the part of us that's always looking out for number one, and it's what makes us human.

The ego is an essential part of our everyday lives. It helps us to function and get through the day, but it can also create problems when it becomes toxic. In this article, we'll explore how you can recognize a toxic ego, what happens when you're in relationship with one, and tools for dealing with them with greater ease.

How to recognize toxic Ego.

What is an ego?

An ego is a sense of self that you have developed over time. It's made up of all the beliefs and ideas you have about yourself as a person. Your ego can be toxic if it makes you feel like you are better than others, or if it causes you to be defensive when someone challenges your beliefs.

How do I recognize that I have an ego?

Think about the last time someone criticized something about yourself or your work. Did their comment make you feel bad about yourself? If so, then this may be evidence that your own perception of who they are has become distorted due to having too much pride in yourself (or what they perceive).

What happens when you're in relationship with a toxic ego?

When one person has an inflated ego and the other has a deflated ego, it can be hard for them to relate.

The problem arises when one person is overly attached to external things, such as money or status--and this attachment creates a sense of superiority over others who don't have those things.

Meanwhile, the other partner feels inferior because they don't have as much money or status as their partner does (or want). This situation can lead to resentment and anger on both sides: You feel like your needs aren't being met; they feel like they're giving too much while getting nothing back in return.

Tools for dealing with the ego.

You can't control the ego, but you can be aware of it. The first step is to recognize when your own ego is getting in the way of healthy relationships and then take steps to keep it from sabotaging your efforts. Here are some tools for dealing with the ego:

Don't take things personally. When someone says something hurtful or mean, don't assume it's because they have some kind of personal vendetta against you--they probably don't even know who you are!

Don't react immediately when someone triggers your buttons; instead wait until after their words have sunken in before reacting so that things don't escalate further than necessary (or avoid them altogether if possible).

If someone has hurt or offended another person in front of others without apologizing immediately afterward, try not judge either party until both sides have had time to calm down since emotions tend run high during heated exchanges like these; otherwise, there's no point trying find solutions because everyone involved will just end up feeling worse about themselves afterward anyway."

The first step to working with the ego is recognizing that there is an ego in the first place.

The ego is a normal part of being human, but it can get out of hand when it becomes too strong.

The second step to working with your own ego is learning how to manage it properly so that your relationships don't suffer as a result of your controlling behaviors or negative self-talk.

Conclusion

The ego is a powerful part of who we are, and it can be both beneficial and destructive. The key to managing it lies in understanding how it works and taking steps to keep it in balance with your other traits.