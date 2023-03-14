Is a Wandering Eye the Same as Cheating?

Demetrius Pearson

Does your partner think that you are cheating on them if you have a wandering eye?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1c2t_0lIII6c700
Photo byHarsh GuptaonUnsplash

If you have a wandering eye, it doesn't mean that you are a bad person. It's just another part of being human. In this article, I'm going to explore what having a wandering eye means and whether or not it is the same thing as cheating on your partner.

You have a wandering eye.

It's normal to have feelings for other people. Even if you are in a relationship with someone, it's common to be attracted to other people and wonder what it would be like to be with them instead.

This is especially true if you're dating someone who doesn't meet all of your needs or desires, but there are some things about them that appeal to you anyway.

It's perfectly normal for this kind of thing to happen--in fact, I would say it's even healthy! You should never feel guilty about having these thoughts; they don't mean that there is anything wrong with your current relationship (or yourself).

So does everyone else.

While it can be hard to see a partner's wandering eye as anything but a betrayal, it is important to remember that everyone has a wandering eye. It may seem like your partner is cheating on you when they look at another person, but this isn't the case.

Everyone has a wandering eye--even if they don't realize it. The fact that other people have wandering eyes is proof enough that there's nothing wrong with yours!

It's normal to have feelings for other people.

You may have noticed that your friend has been spending a lot of time with another person. Maybe that person is attractive, or funny, or smart--or maybe they're just someone who makes your friend happy. You might be feeling some jealousy and wondering why you can't get along with people like that yourself.

You know what? It's normal to want other people in our lives sometimes. Everyone has feelings for other people--whether it's an old crush from high school or a celebrity crush on Facebook--and those feelings are totally okay!

We all have them sometimes; no one is immune from attraction (even if it's just physical). But acting on those attractions isn't something we should do unless we're ready for the consequences: breaking up with our partners and hurting them emotionally in the process.

Even if you have one person that you are in a relationship with, there will be things about other people that will attract your attention.

Whether it's their looks or their personality, there are always going to be things that turn us on about other people.

This doesn't mean that we're going to act on these feelings or cheat on our partners--it's just part of being human! But it does mean we need to learn how to deal with these feelings in order not to hurt our relationships by acting on them.

There is nothing wrong with having feelings and thoughts about someone else, as long as you don't act on them.

It's normal to think about other people when you're in a relationship. It's also normal for you to be attracted to other people and for them to be attracted to you.

That doesn't mean that any of these things are signs of infidelity or an impending breakup; it just means that being human means having thoughts that may not always align with what your partner wants or expects from the relationship.

If your partner has a wandering eye but hasn't acted upon it yet (and hopefully won't), then there really isn't anything wrong at all here--at least not yet!

If you have a wandering eye, there is nothing wrong with you. It's normal to have thoughts and feelings about other people. Just make sure that they don't become a distraction from the person who deserves your attention most: yourself!

# relationships love and dating# relationship advice# society# lifestyle# infidelity

Published by

I’m no one special, just an ordinary man that seeks extraordinary wisdom. I'll provide you the information you need with a clear and unbiased perspective with a focus on dating, relationships, and love.

Denver, CO
914 followers

