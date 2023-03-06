The Low-Risk Method of Dating You Could Need is Called: Expiration Dating

Demetrius Pearson

If you're new to online dating, you may be wondering what the best way is to go about finding your match. There's no one-size-fits-all way to meet someone, but we've found that the following guidelines work well for most people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnOfL_0l8flqOh00
Photo byGood Faces AgencyonUnsplash

So, you've decided to dip your toes into the world of online dating. Good for you! It's a brave new world out there, and with so many apps and websites available at your fingertips,

it can be hard to know where to start. You might be tempted to dive right in and create an extensive profile complete with countless photos, but I'd recommend taking a more low-stakes approach first.

You don't want to give away too much information before knowing who you're dealing with or what their intentions are—and neither do they! In this article, we'll take a look at some ways that people have described themselves when using a dating app without seeming too serious about it.

For those who haven't explored the world of dating apps, it can be daunting to describe your preferences on a dating profile.

If you are looking for someone with whom to settle down and start a family, should you say so? And if so, how much time do they have to commit before their clock runs out? Should you include an expiration date in your profile?

The short answer is: no!

The long answer is: maybe.

It's not always easy to know when it's time for an expiration date or how long one should last--and that uncertainty can lead some people into "relationships" that feel more like prison sentences than loving partnerships.

To avoid this fate yourself and help others avoid theirs as well, here are some tips on how best not only avoid putting pressure on yourself or others but also make sure everyone knows what they're signing up for upfront.

If you're looking for something casual and maybe even temporary, there are ways to avoid being too specific.

The best way to avoid being too specific is by not talking at all. If you're looking for something casual and maybe even temporary, there are ways to avoid being too specific.

  • Don't use a lot of words: The less you say, the harder it will be for your date to get attached and/or disappointed when things don't work out (which they probably won't).
  • Don't talk about your future: Don't talk about what you want from this person or what kind of future you see together--if anything at all! And definitely don't bring up marriage or kids unless that's actually something that interests both parties (and even then...).
  • Don't talk about your past: This goes along with avoiding long-term commitments; if anything bad happened in someone's past relationship(s), it might be better not knowing until after sex happens and no one gets hurt feelings because they were lied to beforehand."

Whether it's a specific range of time that you'd like to date someone or just being honest about what you're looking for, there are a few ways to describe your intentions without coming right out and saying "I want an expiration date."

Be clear about what you don't want. If there's anything in particular that makes dating someone difficult for you, say so. For example: "I'm not looking for anything long-term right now." That way they'll know not to waste their time trying to convince themselves otherwise--and vice versa!

  • Use "expiration dates" sparingly. If there's something specific about the person (or type of person) that makes them seem like they're worth investing time in developing a relationship with at first glance, then go ahead and say so--but only if it feels natural coming out as part of an overall description rather than as an isolated statement all its own!

You could even make up some kind of code word such as "Flexibility is key!" so both parties understand how much flexibility is required from each other going forward without having any awkwardness later on down the line when one party wants things less flexible than originally agreed upon...

How To Avoid Getting Into A Relationship You Don't Want.

When it comes to relationships, there's no one-size-fits-all approach. But if you're feeling like your current situation is not working out, here are some ways you can try to avoid getting into a relationship that isn't right for you:

  • Be honest about what you want and don't want in a partner. This may seem obvious, but it's easy for us all to get caught up in the excitement of new romance and forget ourselves when we're trying to figure out if someone could be "the one."

If there's something missing from your first date with someone? Tell them! You'll save both of yourselves from wasting time on something that won't work out anyway; plus, honesty goes a long way toward building trust between two people who are considering dating each other seriously down the road.

  • Be clear about how long (or short) this commitment will last. If there's an expiration date written somewhere on your relationship? Better find out right now so no one gets hurt later on down the line when things start going south because they weren't expecting anything serious in the first place--and vice versa!

This might sound harsh but it really isn't:

By being upfront about where things stand now versus where they might be going later down south (see what I did there?), both parties involved have an opportunity early on wherein either party can make an informed decision based upon facts rather than guesswork or assumptions.

Expiration dating is a way of expressing what you want out of a new relationship without putting pressure on yourself or the other person.

It's easier to be honest about what you want when there isn't an expiration date looming overhead, which means that both parties can avoid getting into a relationship that isn't right for them--and maybe even end up finding something better than either thought was possible!

Expiration dating also makes it easier to avoid getting into a situation where both people think they're in love with each other but really aren't because one person wants more than the other does.

This is especially important when dating someone who has recently been through heartbreak:

If they've had their heart broken recently enough, they may not know yet whether or not their feelings are real--but if their partner knows what he/she wants out of life and relationships (and communicates those desires clearly), then he/she will have no trouble knowing whether or not this potential suitor would be right for him/her long-term.

In the end, expiration dating is about being honest about what you want out of a relationship. It's not about having an expiration date or even necessarily finding someone who wants the same thing as you do.

The point is to give yourself permission to explore new relationships without tying yourself down too quickly or getting carried away with feelings that may not be reciprocated by another person.

